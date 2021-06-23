Complete Champion Challenge at TWU raises $158K for athletes in need

In its second year, the Complete Champion Challenge at Langley’s Trinity Western University (TWU) raised $158,000 to help student-athletes in need. (TWU)

In it’s second year, the Complete Champion Challenge at Langley’s Trinity Western University (TWU) raised $158,000 from more than 800 contributors to help student-athletes in need.

That represented an increase from the first year, when the event raised $140,000.

Hosted in partnership with the Spartan Foundation, the event culminated with a six-hour sports marathon on June 12, with coaches, staff, alumni, Spartan friends and family and student-athletes participating.

During the event, coaches and staff cycled 100 kilometres, ran 30 kilometres or completed a combination of different athletic efforts, while Spartans student-athletes competed in a variety of sporting activities on campus and around the world throughout the day.

Spartans also partnered with Special Olympics BC with four Special Olympics athletes featured during the six-hour live stream.

Part of the proceeds and money raised went to support Special Olympics BC.

TWU Director of Athletics Jeff Gamache called it “a great day.”

“We once again witnessed that the broader Spartan community is willing to give sacrificially through physical exertion on a bike, or by running or skateboarding or playing sports for a six-hour period with the goal of helping those athletes with financial needs return to TWU,” Gamache remarked.

”Next year we look forward to having parents, alums and anyone who wishes to join us in what we hope will be a festival type of atmosphere,” Gamache added.

“I believe this event will become one of the most inspiring days on the Spartan calendar and I’m already excited for our third Complete Champion Challenge next year.”

The event was live streamed from TWU and featured interviews with athletes, alumni and coaches, as well as feature videos and highlights from the 2020-21 season.

