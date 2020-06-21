Cookies and ear savers gifted to Langley heroes

Douglas Park Community School and Langley School District distributed goodie bags to say thank you

Hundreds of Langley businesses are getting gift bags of cookies and ears savers dropped off on their doorsteps in a gesture from Douglas Park Community School and the Langley School District to say thank you.

The Langley Advance Times was gifted a goodie bag last week, which contained an encouraging note alongside packaged English Bay brand chocolate chip cookies.

“Dear Hero, Thank you for everything you are doing to support the public during this time. We understand that to be safe you are wearing a mask all day long. In this envelope are ear savers made by Douglas Park Community School and the Langley School District. We are so thankful for everything you are doing and hope that this little token of appreciation will bring relief from the rubbing of the masks on your ears. Thank you! You make a difference! Stay safe!”

