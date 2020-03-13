Aldergrove legion branch #265 continues to host weekly gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic, ramping up cleaning measures and keeping attendance below 200 people. (Submitted photo)

COVID-19 closures bear no effect on legion turnout: Aldergrove manager

Sunday, March 15 the club will host a lively St. Patrick’s Day event starting at 3 p.m.

The Royal Canadian Legion branch in Aldergrove, which services more than 450 people in the area, will continuing to host gatherings this weekend, said secretary manager Madeline Roach.

This includes its annual St. Patrick’s Day party on Sunday, which will serve festive green beer and other beverages.

Roach explained that the branch is adhering to recently-announced provincial COVID-19 guidelines and will keep its events at less than 200 people.

“We are conducting extra cleaning measures,” Roach said, adding that hand sanitizer stations are available for guests that attend legion gatherings.

IN THE PAST: Irish traditions celebrated at Aldergrove legion

Abbotsford-based Sionnaine Irish Dance Academy were dancers are scheduled to perform at 3 p.m. on Sunday, but have since cancelled.

Though still scheduled to play are rock and blues band Rhythm Street.

“The legion ladies will also serve up Irish stew,” Roach added. Members are invited to join in on the dancing starting at 4 p.m.

READ MORE: Province bans large gatherings in B.C.

Thursday night (March 12), the club hosted its weekly games night; on Wednesday, karaoke was sang by members.

The number of people who showed up for legion events this week is about the same as usual, Roach confirmed.

Legion members have to be 18 years of age or older, according to Canadian club guidelines. 140 of the Aldergrove legion’s members are either veterans, former or current RCMP, and first responders.

The branch is located at 26607 Fraser Hwy. The event will run until 8 p.m.

