COVID brings new ordering etiquette

Customer picks up A&W order in the drive-thru on a wheelchair

Patreace Starr snapped a couple of photos at the Murrayville A&W of a resident picking up their order through the drive-thru while on a wheelchair.

With limited access for most restaurants currently operating under pick-up and drop-off measures, the COVID-19 pandemic has certainly changed how transactions are carried out.

