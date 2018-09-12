CRUISE-IN: Aldergrove’s young Hudson Burke’s got moves

A two-year-old boy from Aldergrove showed off a few Elvis moves during Saturday’s charity car show.

His gyrating hips and other smooth dance moves drew encouraging cheers, supportive chuckles, and considerable applause from Cruise-In spectators.

Saturday afternoon, two-and-a-half-year-old Hudson Burke showed about a hundred or so visitors to the charity car show that he has moves like Elvis, when an Elvis impersonator invited the youngsters on stage at Langley Good Times Cruise-In.

Elvis Elite’s Steve Elliot was back at Cruise-In this year, on the centre stage, performing for the masses. But he wasn’t alone.

“Hudson loves music and dancing, so we stopped because we knew he would love it,” explained his mother, Natalie.

This was the family’s second time to Cruise-In, turning it into a family tradition since it relocated to Aldergrove – just only three minutes from their home.

Having already walked down Fraser Highway to check out half the show, Hudson, his mother, father (Randy), and younger brother (Houston) decided to take a break and watch Elvis.

Elvis Elite quickly noticed Hudson dancing with another youngster at the front of the crowd, and invited him up on stage. Much to Natalie’s surprise, Hudson accepted.

“He had soooooo much fun,” Mom said. “He was really excited after.”

“This was by far the highlight of Hudson’s day,” and likely his week, Natalie elaborated, noting that the next day he wanted to go back to the cars and dance.