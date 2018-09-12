CRUISE-IN: Aldergrove’s young Hudson Burke’s got moves

A two-year-old boy from Aldergrove showed off a few Elvis moves during Saturday’s charity car show.

His gyrating hips and other smooth dance moves drew encouraging cheers, supportive chuckles, and considerable applause from Cruise-In spectators.

Saturday afternoon, two-and-a-half-year-old Hudson Burke showed about a hundred or so visitors to the charity car show that he has moves like Elvis, when an Elvis impersonator invited the youngsters on stage at Langley Good Times Cruise-In.

Elvis Elite’s Steve Elliot was back at Cruise-In this year, on the centre stage, performing for the masses. But he wasn’t alone.

“Hudson loves music and dancing, so we stopped because we knew he would love it,” explained his mother, Natalie.

This was the family’s second time to Cruise-In, turning it into a family tradition since it relocated to Aldergrove – just only three minutes from their home.

Having already walked down Fraser Highway to check out half the show, Hudson, his mother, father (Randy), and younger brother (Houston) decided to take a break and watch Elvis.

Elvis Elite quickly noticed Hudson dancing with another youngster at the front of the crowd, and invited him up on stage. Much to Natalie’s surprise, Hudson accepted.

“He had soooooo much fun,” Mom said. “He was really excited after.”

“This was by far the highlight of Hudson’s day,” and likely his week, Natalie elaborated, noting that the next day he wanted to go back to the cars and dance.

 

Previous story
COOKING IN LANGLEY: Prawns, shrimp readily available
Next story
Abbotsford family doing Terry Fox Run for son ahead of amputation

Just Posted

COOKING IN LANGLEY: Prawns, shrimp readily available

This is the second in a three-part series from columnist Chef Des addressing shellfish.

VIDEO: B.C. Mounties finish Amazing Race Canada in second place

Brother and sister work in Williams Lake and Langley RCMP detachments

New auction advances animal gala in Langley

Organizers gear up for 11th annual Furry Tail Endings event.

Non-profit Langley garden vandalized again

Garbage dumped, greenhouse damaged at Maples Discovery Gardens Co-op

Lack of government funding leaves Langley double amputee struggling

Jean Moulton filled out the paperwork, but the program to build ramps at her home is out of cash.

CRUISE-IN: Aldergrove’s young Hudson Burke’s got moves

A two-year-old boy from Aldergrove showed off a few Elvis moves during Saturday’s charity car show.

‘It’s coming straight for us’: Canadians in Florence’s path prepare for worst

Ottawa is warning Canadians to avoid all travel to that stretch of the U.S. East Coast.

All of Canada cheering for Humboldt Broncos as they return to the ice: Trudeau

It’s been five months since team’s bus and tractor-trailer crashed, killing 16 and injuring 13 others

VIDEO: Captivating footage shows B.C. cougar catching its breakfast

Cougar chases down deer, before taking a quick lounge in a Port Alberni woman’s backyard

VIDEO: Fraser Valley MLA renews call for Highway 1 widening to six lanes

BC Liberal plan to expand out to Whatcom Road in Abbotsford was shelved by NDP government

Carole James unmoved by B.C. speculation tax concerns

Speculation tax triggered local ‘recession,’ B.C. mayors say

B.C. cities formally call on province to replace Greyhound

Company will pull bus service from western Canada this fall

Two 19-year-old hikers missing near Lions Bay

Search crews say families reported the women had not returned from the hike last evening

Abbotsford family doing Terry Fox Run for son ahead of amputation

Jacob Bredenhof has done 6 rounds of chemo after osteosarcoma diagnosis — same cancer Terry Fox had

Most Read