CRUISE-IN: Sunday a chance for horse trading at Langley car show

The annual swap meet and car corral offer up a fun, Sunday experience

The swap meet and car corral have been longtime features of the Langley Good Times Cruise-In. Sellers and buyers, such as those at the 2019 event, both help bring in additional funds for Cruise-In charities. (Langley Advance Times files)

Lots of people will be up bright and early Sunday, Sept. 12 to get the best deals at the annual Langley Good Times Cruise-In swap meet and car corral.

The event is open to the public at 8 a.m.

But those who want to sleep in will have until 3 p.m. to swing by Aldergrove Community Secondary School parking lot before the event wraps for another year.

Cruise-In and the related events such as the swap meet and car corral are organized by a board of volunteers to raise money for local charities.

“This event coincides with car show to raise the maximum amount of money for our charities,” explained Nick Goodrick, one of the board members.

So admission to the Sunday events is $2 for the general public. Vendors pay $20 per parking spot.

The swap meet typically holds an eclectic mix of items, including auto memorabilia, car parts, vintage housewares, new related items, and more.

To add to the event, organizers round it out with other attractions.

“We have a DJ for music, food vendors, and vendors selling merchandise like T-shirts,” he said.

Anytime car buffs get together, invariably there’s some horse trading that goes on so the Cruise-In organizers long ago added the Sunday swap meet and car corral.

The car corral gives people an opportunity to sell their vehicles, and is in itself an interesting place to tour to see lots of project vehicles, completed restorations, and parts on trailers that only a classic car fan could identify.

The public can stop by the school at 26850 29th Ave. Goodrick noted there’s lots of free parking on 29th Avenue.

