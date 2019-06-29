Cue the actors, camp’s in session

Surrey Little Theatre celebrates 60 years with youth and childrens summer programs. (Surrey Little Theatre/Special to the Langley Advance Times).

Langley youth are invited to the Surrey Little Theatre to give the performing arts a try this summer. Cue to Cue Youth Drama Camp is taught by Linda McRae, an actor, director, and writer with 20 years of theatre experience.

“I started with the theatre two years ago,” McRae said, “and decided to volunteer to run the concession at the start of Surrey Little Theatre’s season in the fall. I was teaching classes by January.”

McRae previously taught at the Chilliwack Arts Council and performed in local productions like Fiddler on the Roof. After moving out to Surrey, she developed a specific curriculum to help kids gain more than just a juicy acting part.

“My approach is not to make movie stars but to build self esteem, confidence, self actualization, imagination, and team work skills,” McRae said. “I introduce children to all aspects of theatre and give a glimpse of what community theatre is like.”

Read more: Surrey theatre group partners with Langley business during upcoming show

Improvisational skills and role play will be at the forefront of the week long lesson. “I have a garage packed to the gills with costumes. They can make up skits and stories,” McRae said.

”I introduce them to miming so they learn how to express themselves physically,” she continued. “We do mask work and crafting because someone who enjoys theatre might find out they are good with their hands and become a make-up artist or costume designer.”

Family members and friends are invited to enjoy a half an hour performance on the last day of week to see all the young thespians put their new skills to the test.

“There will be a Hawaiian theme this year too where I teach the kids some traditional songs and dances,” added McRae.

The first camp for six to 11 year olds is Monday July 8 to Friday July 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The teen camp, focused more towards improvisation skills, will go from Aug 12 to 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Surrey Little Theatre celebrated its 60th year in 2019, and is currently featuring two one-act plays, Legoland and For Never Not Always, at it’s DebuTheatre production from July 4 to 20.

Langley youth are welcome to attend either camp by registering at www.surreylittletheatre.com.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________