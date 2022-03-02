Dallas Smith gifts $25K to Langley youth initiative

More than 1,000 young people will benefit from country music star’s donation

Christine McCracken (executive director of programs, Encompass Support Services Society); Loren Roberts (executive director of operations, Encompass Support Services Society); Blair Qualey (New Car Dealers Association of BC); Rebecca Darnell (Darnell Law Group); Dallas Smith (award-winning country musician and creator of Lifted: The Dallas Smith Charitable Foundation); and Don Smith (Langley community member). Encompass Support Services Society received $25,000 from the Dallas Smith Charitable Foundation. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A Langley country music star and his posse have gifted $25,000 towards the development of a youth wellness centre in his hometown.

Stewarded by award-winning musician, Dallas Smith – along with Don Smith, Rebecca Darnell, Blair Qualey, and Phil Jackman of the Lifted: The Dallas Smith Charitable Foundation – he’s aiming to de-stigmatize mental health issues and support local organizations to provide resources and support to those in need.

Their goal fits with the objective of Foundry Langley, a project currently being fundraised for by Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation and Encompass Support Services Society.

This recent donation moves the project to the 70 per cent mark in its goal of raising $2.1 million and making the Foundry a reality.

The money will help Encompass transform 20616 Eastleigh Cres. facility into an integrated health and social service centres for youth aged 12 to 24 and their families, said Loren Roberts, co-executive director at Encompass.

Foundry Langley will address five core areas – primary care, mental health, substance use, peer support, and social services for more than a thousand youth in the community.

“As an organization we are very privileged to have partners of the community such as the Lifted Foundation. We have a caring community in Langley. We definitely felt that as service providers the generous donations that come forward really help us meet our goals and support youth and families within our community,” added Roberts.

Encompass Support Services Society (ESSS) is a local non-profit organization that provides a wide range of enriching and essential programs and support services, focusing on Langley’s children, youth, and families.

Encompass has also started an innovation fund that will provide ongoing funding for programs and new ways of responding to the emerging needs of Langley’s youth and their families.

In addition, the Township of Langley will match every donation, dollar for dollar, up to $250,000.

To donate, people can visit www.foundrylangley.ca. More information is available at www.encompass-supports.com.

