Delta man says thank you to bus driver, teenager who saved his life

Randy Bayne was having a medical emergency on a bus in Langley when two Good Samaritans jumped in

Randy Bayne wants to say thank you to the bus driver and Good Samaritan who helped him during a medical emergency on a bus in Langley last week. Miranda Gathercole Langley Times

A North Delta man wants to give a heartfelt thank you to the two strangers who saved his life on a bus last week.

Randy Bayne was taking the C70 bus from Langley to Cloverdale around 2:30 p.m. on May 30, when he started getting chest pains and a suffocating feeling. Having suffered two heart attacks before — and currently battling viral pneumonia — he panicked.

“I basically collapsed, and there was a girl — about 15 years old — and she was amazing, and the bus driver was amazing,” he said.

“She acted like she was a 30 year old nurse because she was so brave. She just helped me breath properly, she called 911 and she was helping me out.”

Bayne, who is feeling better now, was taken to hospital by ambulance, and received proper medication for his condition. But he still feels compelled to let the bus driver and teenager know how appreciative he is of their actions.

“She just really impressed me, and I don’t know her name, but I really want to say thank you to her and the bus driver,” he said.

“It’s my way of saying thank you to some strangers I don’t know.”



