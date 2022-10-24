Don’t trash it, Langley. Take hazardous household stuff to the toxic waste roundup

Those planning to attend the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event are encouraged to pack the items in a certain way to streamline drop-off. (Langley Township website)

Pesticides, motor oil, and electronics – they’re common leftovers that clutter cupboards, garages, and sheds.

If they are no longer needed, they can be taken in for recycling or proper processing so they don’t end up in landfills or waterways. The Household Hazardous Waste Plus Collection Event returns this fall for local residents needing to get rid of many kinds of household items.

“While they may live under our sinks and in our basements, some household products contain materials that become dangerous when disposed of improperly,” said Christopher Combe, sustainability program specialist for the Township of Langley. “For over 20 years, the Household Hazardous Waste Event has provided Langley residents a convenient option to recycle or dispose of unwanted items in one stop.”

Residents of Township of Langley and Langley City can take these items to the George Preston Recreation Centre on Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30. Drop-offs are accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each of those day.

The event provides an opportunity to safely dispose of a variety of household hazardous waste items such as batteries, solvents, lightbulbs, and more. These types of items require a little extra care when it comes time for disposal, and cannot be thrown in the trash, flushed down the toilet poured down the sink, burned, or buried in yards or fields.

Municipal sewage systems and private septic systems cannot filter or remove these products from wastewater, which would allow hazardous substances to enter waterways. Burying these items can lead to groundwater contamination.

For the second year, the event will take place at George Preston Recreation Centre.

During the event, staff will unload waste from vehicles, but only items retrievable from truck beds or vehicle trunks/hatches will be accepted. Items passed through doors or windows will not be accepted, and all liquid items must be in secure containers and cannot be leaking.

To help keep the event running efficiently, attendees are encouraged to review the Preferred Packing Order diagram at tol.ca/HHW before loading their vehicles.

Pack first (unloaded last) – household recyclable products: electronics, small appliances, batteries, lightbulbs, smoke/CO alarms, thermostats

Pack next – household hazardous waste: motor oil, antifreeze, cleaning supplies, acids, pool chemicals, propane tanks, etc.

Pack last (will be unloaded first) – Product Care Items: flammable liquids, pesticides, gasoline and diesel in approved container.

Walk-ins will not be permitted at this event.

“This is a popular event and line ups can occur,” noted Combe. “Residents are encouraged to skip the line by returning many of their household hazardous waste items to depots and participating retailers throughout the year instead.”

In 2021, just over 1,000 vehicles dropped-off their household hazardous waste.

“Some of the most common items dropped-off at the event, such as motor oil, thermostats and smoke alarms, and small appliances are easily recycled elsewhere, year-round and free-of-charge, thanks to provincial recycling programs,” he noted.

To learn more about items that can be returned all year long and where to bring them, visit tol.ca/takeitback.

As with years past, the event is offered at no charge to residents of the Township of Langley and Langley City, with proof of residency. Additionally, visitors to the event can bring donations of non-perishable food items for the Langley Food Bank.

For more information on the Household Hazardous Waste Plus Collection Event, visit tol.ca/HHW.

