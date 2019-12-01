DW Poppy Secondary students express themselves at annual holiday concert

Espressivo may sound like a seasonal coffee from Starbucks, but in fact, it is the title for DW Poppy Secondary School’s annual Christmas concert. In Italian, it is a word to describe playing expressively.

Happening on Wednesday, Dec. 4, Mark Follett, music director at DW Poppy, calls the concert the music department’s biggest event of the year.

“This is an evening to sit back and enjoy some great music and a vast array of goodies in support of the wonderful musicians here at DW Poppy,” Follett said.

The performance involves more than 180 Grade 6 to 12 DW Poppy students from five concert bands, two jazz bands, and three choirs.

In addition to the music program, the tradition of dinner prior to the show will occur once again; attendees are invited to dine from 5 to 7 p.m. from food trucks including Big Red’s Poutine, Helm’s Mobile Kitchen, and more.

“There will also be coffee, deserts, a balloon pop, the ever-popular annual silent auction, and if you act quickly that evening, you might even be able to pick up a poinsettia or two,” Follett continued.

Follett assures that the event regularly sells out every year, due to the efforts for 40 parent volunteers and community donors, advising interested audience members to get their tickets sooner rather than later.

Espressivo raises approximately $9.000 annually, which is then used to subsidize costs for students to participate in festivals and competitions, put on concerts in the community, and provide instruments and partial tour funding.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. More information and tickets are available at www.dwpoppymusic.com.

DW Poppy is located at 23752 52nd Ave.

