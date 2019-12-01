DW Poppy’s Espressivo concert regularly sells out and raises roughly $9,000. (Langley Advance Times files)

DW Poppy Secondary students express themselves at annual holiday concert

Espressivo features more than 180 music students performing on Wednesday, Dec. 4

Espressivo may sound like a seasonal coffee from Starbucks, but in fact, it is the title for DW Poppy Secondary School’s annual Christmas concert. In Italian, it is a word to describe playing expressively.

Happening on Wednesday, Dec. 4, Mark Follett, music director at DW Poppy, calls the concert the music department’s biggest event of the year.

“This is an evening to sit back and enjoy some great music and a vast array of goodies in support of the wonderful musicians here at DW Poppy,” Follett said.

The performance involves more than 180 Grade 6 to 12 DW Poppy students from five concert bands, two jazz bands, and three choirs.

Read More: Langley artists offer up a little mystery for the holiday season

In addition to the music program, the tradition of dinner prior to the show will occur once again; attendees are invited to dine from 5 to 7 p.m. from food trucks including Big Red’s Poutine, Helm’s Mobile Kitchen, and more.

“There will also be coffee, deserts, a balloon pop, the ever-popular annual silent auction, and if you act quickly that evening, you might even be able to pick up a poinsettia or two,” Follett continued.

Follett assures that the event regularly sells out every year, due to the efforts for 40 parent volunteers and community donors, advising interested audience members to get their tickets sooner rather than later.

Espressivo raises approximately $9.000 annually, which is then used to subsidize costs for students to participate in festivals and competitions, put on concerts in the community, and provide instruments and partial tour funding.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. More information and tickets are available at www.dwpoppymusic.com.

DW Poppy is located at 23752 52nd Ave.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
VIDEO: Langley ESL students perform Toy Story song at graduation
Next story
Changing the outcome through philanthropy

Just Posted

WEATHER: A wet start to December in Langley

Environment Canada says the rain will continue Tuesday

Langley paws pose with Claus

Pictures with Santa were offered for pet owners and their pups on Sunday at MINI Langley

Langley Christian Lightning takes silver at BC Secondary School Volleyball provincial championships

MEI Eagles take gold in final match

VIDEO: Langley Secondary Saints lose to Vernon in Subway Bowl

Injuries and errors contributed to defeat, coach says

B.C. Farmers’ Institutes put forth new programs and resources for Langley agriculture

Annual meeting held in Richmond was led by Minister of Agriculture, Lana Popham

VIDEO: Harbour Air gears up for launch of first fully-electric commercial seaplane

Harbour Air is launching what it’s calling the first-ever fully-electric commercial plane

$50 million available for rural high-speed internet projects

Largest ever intake of the Connecting British Columbia program

Husky Energy confirms 370 job cuts as it trims spending by $500 million

Calgary-based company is cutting 2020-21 capital spending

Mother charged with abducting child from Canada to face trial in UK this week

Saanich officer says Jersey crown counsel doesn’t support extraditing Lauren Etchells back to Canada

‘Loss for words’: Injured Bronco shocked, excited over effect of spinal surgery

Ryan Straschnitzki, who was paralyzed from the chest down, isn’t expecting a cure

Premiers meet outside Toronto, try to find consensus on dealing with Ottawa

The federal election campaign laid bare some regional division

Huawei’s Meng ‘no longer fears unknown’ despite ‘torment, struggle’ of last year

Canadian authorities took Meng into custody at the request of the United States

Draisaitl nets 2, leads Oilers to 3-2 win over Canucks

Edmonton avenges Saturday loss to Vancouver

Police watchdog investigating after serious crash involving Coquitlam RCMP

Three other vehicles were hit as a result of the initial crash

Most Read