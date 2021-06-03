Earth Ninjas needs help picking butts around Aldergrove

Earth Ninjas will be focusing on cigarette butts during their next clean on Saturday, June 12. (Special to The Star)

Earth Ninjas will be going around Aldergrove picking butts – cigarette butts – in attempts to clean up the community.

The pick is set for Saturday, June 12, from 9 to 11 a.m. – starting at the Aldergrove Dollarama – 3100 272 St.

Jocelyn Titus, founder of Cleaning Up Aldergrove and Earth Ninjas, said the cigarette butt clean up will only be if the sun is shining.

“If its raining we will continue on as a regular litter cleanup in town. I need the cigarettes to be dry for shipping and processing,” she explained. “I plan on sending them to TerraCycle to get repurposed rather then sending to the landfill.”

TerraCycle is a program that can collect and recycle almost any form of waste, thus diverting millions of pounds of waste from landfills and incinerators each month in a big fore greener waste management methods.

All people have to do is show up – equipment is supplied.

“The mission is growing,” Titus assured, noting that she was just contacted by Joanna Larpin, a 17-year-old, graduating student from R.E. Mountain Secondary School in Langley.

“She wants me to help her host a clean-up as part of her Capstone project,” she explained.

The culminating assignments are designed to get students out into the community to help and learn by taking leadership.

The community clean up day will also be on Saturday, June 12th – starting at 1 p.m. around R.E. Mountain School, LEC, 202A Street, and the Carvolth Bus Loop/Yorkson area.

People can contact Titus by emailing earthninjas604@gmail.com or visit the Earth Ninjas Facebook page at www.facebook.com for more information and to get involved.

