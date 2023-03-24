Eco research aims to diminish climate anxiety

Trinity Western University’s ecosystem study area at the Langley campus is a dedicated area for studying and preserving the environment. (TWU/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Climate anxiety?

A new, multi-disciplinary research project at Trinity Western University seeks to help people feel more connected to the natural world, through environmental science and creative writing.

While reports on climate change and environmental disasters can bring anxiety and a sense of helplessness, a new project at TWU aims to make people more hopeful for its future, explained English professors Drs. Katharine Bubel, Holly Faith Nelson, Laura Van Dyke, and Jessica Walters.

By studying the natural world in a local area, this project aims to create a sense of belonging and increase people’s understanding of how to meaningfully dwell in, and care for, the environment, said the foursome who are heading up the ConVersing/ConServing project.

It imaginatively combines environmental science and creative writing to bring together various parts of the natural world into conversation.

The research, which started this week, takes place at the university’s ecosystem study area (ESA), a dedicated area for studying and preserving the environment.

The project has three main goals that are meant to draw out the value of this place.

First, the researchers are collecting stories about TWU’s ESA from multiple sources. These include local libraries, museums, oral histories, and interviews.

Second, the project aims to create new knowledge about the ESA through environmentally responsive and place-sensitive creative writing practices. This requires a process of observation and contemplation leading to a deeper understanding of, and appreciation for, the environment.

Third, the project seeks to show how this inter-disciplinary dialogue between creative, ecocritical, and environmental studies can help people cope with the anxiety and feelings of powerlessness caused by climate change.

“We want to bring the enormous, complex challenges of climate change into a localized conversation,” the researchers expressed.

“Conversation has an ancient meaning, as author Marilyn McEntyre reminds us, of ‘a life-sustaining practice, a blessing, and a craft to be cultivated for the common good.’ We see conversation and conservation as deeply interconnected acts of attention. Bringing together creative, contemplative and ecocritical methods to complement the work of our colleagues in environmental studies and land management, we desire to foster a deeper understanding and care for the environment at TWU and in other places as well.”

The desired outcome is to develop a stronger sense of connection to the land and a deeper commitment and responsibility for its care.

The ConVersing/ConServing research project hosted its first event on Thursday. It was a foraging workshop led by local naturalist, herbalist, and community educator Diana Munday, held in the TWU ESA – affectionately known as “the Back-40.”

The next ConVersing/ConServing event will be an immersive ESA walk on Saturday, April 4, held during TWU’s Sustainability Week (April 3 to 6) hosted by the Planetary Health Club (formerly Trinity Western Environmental Club).

Participants will fill in their “passport” as they move through stations on the trail hosted by conservation biology students ready to converse about fascinating aspects of the ESA.

