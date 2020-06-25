Envision Financial and the First West Foundation grant $10,000 in community response funding to Langley School District Foundation. (Envision Financial/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Envision Financial and First West Foundation gift $10,000 to Langley School District Foundation

Food for Thought program has been in need of donations throughout COVID-19 pandemic

A $10,000 gift is being bestowed to the Langley School District Foundation by First West Foundation, philanthropic partner to Envision Financial, a division of First West Credit Union.

The donation will support the Coronavirus Relief Program, recently developed to continue supporting students with nutritious meals amidst school closures and reduced in-class instruction.

This donation is one of many grants being distributed by First West Foundation as part of its recently launched Community Response Fund, which will bestow $600,000 in grants to charities served by regions where First West operates.

“Receiving such a significant grant enables us to continue our coronavirus relief program,” Susan Cairns said, executive director of the Langley School District Foundation. “It will go a long way to ensuring Langley families receive the support they so desperately need and that no child goes hungry during these uncertain times. We couldn’t provide for these families without the generosity from organizations like Envision Financial.”

READ MORE: Beatniks Bistro donates $4,000 to Langley School District Foundation

Organizers said the Food For Thought Program aligns well with the Community Response Fund’s purpose—to provide funding to charitable organizations focused on food security and basic needs support for those most impacted by COVID-19—while connecting strongly with Envision Financial’s signature cause, The Full Cupboard.

The charitable organization is designed to raise food, funds and awareness for local food banks.

Susan Byrom, executive director of the First West Foundation and Community Investment at First West Credit Union, said the issue of hunger is near and dear to our hearts.

“Knowing that one out of every three food bank clients in British Columbia is a child, we’re beyond thrilled to help at an even greater level by supporting Langley students and the need to fuel their growing minds and bodies,” Byrom said.

The Langley School District Foundation is still in need of donations from the public to continue its work in the community.

People can do so online at www.langleyschooldistrictfoundation.com.

People can also send cheques to Langley School District Foundation, 4875-222nd Street, Langley, BC V3A 3Z7.

Cairns estimated the foundation is helping out 650 Langley families through the program, offering $50 gift cards to grocery stores such as Save-On-Foods on a weekly basis.

