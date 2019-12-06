European cars to cruise through Langley with toys for Christmas Bureau

European car enthusiasts are donating toys and $2,000 to the Langley Christmas Bureau. (Alora Vandenberg/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

European cars filled with toys will cruise through Langley this weekend in support of the local Christmas Bureau.

Dubberz, a community made-up of European car enthusiasts, is hosting its 12th annual Xmas Toy Drive on Sunday, Dec. 8.

Families in need are on the car club’s mind all year, not only in December, according to Alora Vandenberg, a club member.

She said the group holds raffles at car events throughout the year to fundraise. During the holidays each year the group collects what was raised and makes a contribution to the Bureau.

“We’re just a big community and we love to give back more than anything, and I think that’s where it all started,” said Vandenberg. “It’s a really great cause, especially with all the members having families and kids its become even more meaningful.”

This year Dubberz, derived from vdub, a nickname used to refer to Volkswagen cars, will be donating $2,000 and what Vandenberg hopes will be a truck full of toys.

“All the members that are coming will be bringing toys,” she said.

The club has also teamed up with Vancouver Audi and local dealerships who have been collecting donations during the holidays.

Last year the group had only seven cars and nine people participating in the cruise, but Vandenberg said the club has been working to increase awareness.

Roughly 100 people have confirmed they will be joining this year’s cruise on the club’s Facebook page, according to Vandenberg.

“[It’s] weather depended because people sometimes don’t like to drive if it’s super rainy, but we’re hoping to get 50 [people] at least, ” she said.

The group will meet at a Starbucks in Coquitlam (1988 United Blvd.) at 10 a.m. and begin their cruise over to the Langley Christmas Bureau at 11 a.m.

Vandenberg encourages anyone with a European car to join the family-friendly event.

