Evening hours to be extended at most Fraser Valley Regional Library locations

Fraser Valley Regional Library (FVRL) plans to expand its fall hours.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 13, many locations will extend their evening hours on select weekdays.

The change in hours is part of FVRL’s phased approach to fully reopening after limited hours due to the pandemic.

City of Langley, Muriel Arnason, Aldergrove, and Murrayville branches will be open Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Those four branches will additionally be open Friday and Saturday to 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. as per usual. All except Aldergrove, which is closed on Sundays, will be open that day from 1 to 5 p.m.

No changes will be made to hours at the Fort Langley branch.

Board chair Gayle Martin said FVRL staff have worked hard to continually enhance the in-person library experience, while ensuring that is welcoming and safe for all.

The additional service hours gives our customers more options to visit the library at their convenience, added Heather Scoular, director of customer experience.

“Customers will now have more time to browse the collection, use the WiFi, access the public computers and printers, or just enjoy a moment to sit down and read,” Scoular said. “Customers can expect friendly staff and access to most of the library’s public space and services.”

FVRL Express holds pick up service is still available for customers who prefer a more convenient and contact-free experience.

To learn more about FVRL’s services, including hours of operation, FVRL Express, eCard sign up, virtual programs and digital content, please www.fvrl.bc.ca.

Fraser Valley Regional Library is the largest public library system in British Columbia, with 25 community libraries serving almost 810,000 people in its service area.

Established in 1930, it is funded with taxes raised in the communities it serves, plus a Government of BC operating grant. The governing board consists of elected officials representing 15 member municipalities and regional districts.