‘Fall Planting in the Garden’ hosted later this month

What plants are appropriate to garden in the fall?

The Derby Reach Brae Island Park Association (DRBIPA) is hosting an online event later this month all about the subject.

Fall Planting in the Garden: Choosing Native Species & Invasives to Avoid will be offered on Zoom by the local group.

“People can expect to learn about why gardening with native plants is important, what native plants need to be planted in the fall, tips for planting, and what invasive plants to avoid planting in the garden in particular,” explained Roxci Elizabeth, coordinator at DRBIPA.

The event will be hosted by Alexandra Falconer, garden programs coordinator at Langley Environmental Partners Society.

“There will be a chance for the audience to ask questions at the end,” Elizabeth said. “The online event will be kept to just under an hour to help avoid Zoom fatigue.”

The virtual session will take place Oct. 26 from 7 to 7:50 p.m.

Those interested are asked to register online at www.eventbrite.ca by Sunday, Oct. 24. A Zoom login link will be shared with registered attendees by email on Monday, Oct. 25, one day before the event.

And for those who prefer to plan ahead DRBIPA is also hosting an event in November.

The Great Big Bog Restoration Cleanup will be held Nov. 5-7.

“This is a community project and won’t be successful without community volunteers who want to help save our Langley Bog,” said Elizabeth.

The Langley Bog is a protected and restricted-access area for conservation reasons, according to the association’s event page.

DRBIPA has been given special three day access for this event.

To register as a volunteer for the cleanup email outreach@drbipa.org

For more information about the Novemeber event visit https://drbipa.org/bogrestorationcleanup.