Patricia Gellatly and three others who have adopted feral cats through TinyKittens are hosting a Sunday fundraiser. (Facebook)

Feral cat owners host holiday market in Fort Langley

Four local women want to raise funds for the Langley-based cat welfare group TinyKittens

Holiday shopping at a Sunday craft fair in Fort Langley will help cats and kittens have better lives.

The Holiday Social and Craft Market is a new event in support of TinyKittens, the local cat welfare group.

Patricia Gellatly and an organizing team – Heather Kenny, Jennifer Free and Cathy Vernon – are supporters of the group and decided to host a fundraiser.

“I was a fan first of TK, and now I’m also an adopter three of their former feral adult cats,” she said.

The event is a chance to meet people who have adopted feral cats through Tiny Kittens.

“Jen, Heather and I all have cats from an cat colony that is cared for by TK. We call it the Happy Forest Feral Colony,” Gellatly said. “This colony which has over 300 cats is cared for by TK, with daily feeding, TNR [trap, neuter and release] and veterinary care. Jen, Heather and my ferals who were brought to TK for medical care were not able to be returned to the colony due to health concerns so TK stabilized their health and worked to socialize them and put out the word that that they needed forever homes. Jen, Heather and I did not have experience with ferals but were tremendously supported by great advice and help from TK. While it takes longer have a former feral trust you, the pay offs are so so worth it,”

With the blessing of TinyKittens, the organizing team has pulled together an afternoon of crafts, including non-cat related items, and socializing.

“We love the strong community support that TK has, and myself and our event team felt what a great place to celebrate and raise funds and awareness about TK than at the gorgeous Fort Langley Community Hall,” she said.

Attendees can meet some of the TK community or as they call themselves #tinyvillage, including kitten snugglers, as well as local crafters.

There will be treats through Well Seasoned, along with tea and coffee.

“This event on Sunday is a different than maybe other craft fairs because it’s got some TinyKittens magic sprinkled in,” Gellatly said. “We’ve tried to plan the event so it can appeal to lots of different people. We’ll have food, live music, a raffle, door prizes, a photo booth, and some giveaways.”

The event runs 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the hall, 9167 Glover Rd. Tickets are $25 each. They can be had in advance by etransfer to holidaysocialforTK@gmail.com or via paypal.me/quinnybunny. (If using PayPal, transfer via “Friends & Family” option to save the group extra fees.)

Anyone wanting information can email holidaysocialforTK@gmail.com.

Visit www.tinykittens.com, or via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/tinykittens/ to learn more about the local organization with a worldwide following.

 

