Seniors Christmas Festival, held Tuesday, Nov. 19 at Cloverdale Recreation Centre, will help raise awareness for Critter Care Wildlife Society. (Langley Advance Times files)

Festival to help furry friends

Seniors Christmas Festival in Cloverdale held to raise awareness for Critter Care Wildlife Society

The first ever Seniors Christmas Festival is being thrown to kickoff the season and get folks in the holiday spirit.

Held at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre, 6188 176 St, the event runs Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hosted by Langley Seniors and Professionals Alliance (LSPA) and Critter Care Wildlife Society, the festival is free to attend.

Kim Galick, owner of Ears Hearing Clinics, which is part of LSPA, said beyond putting on a holiday get-together, the hope is to introduce people to Critter Care and ways to support the organization.

“We are hoping to bring more awareness to Critter Care by exposing the society and what they are about to the attendees of the Christmas festival,” Galick explained.

Read More: VIDEO: Bear enjoying 'Thanksgiving apple feast' stops traffic in Maple Ridge

Critter Care is an animal rehabilitation centre located in Langley Township.

For the past 30 years, the volunteer staff have operated a facility to save injured raccoons, coyotes, and even bears and put them back into the wild.

Anyone interested in attending can register by calling 604-945-5005.

“There will be singing, dancing, and the Langley Ukulele Association will be performing,” Galick added. “We are hoping that our attendee’s will have a fun filled day.”

Additionally, there will be door prizes and a lunch provided at the festival.

