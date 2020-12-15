Fill the police car, help the food bank at Langley event this Saturday, Dec. 19

RCMP will be collecting contributions from noon till 4 p.m. at Willoughby Town Centre

Langley RCMP will be collecting donations for the local food bank at the Willoughby Town Centre parking lot (20678 Willoughby Town Centre Drive near the Royal Bank) on Saturday, Dec. 19 from noon till 4 p.m. (file)

Langley RCMP Community Policing Section will be operating a ‘Pack the Police Car Drive Thru’ this weekend to help the Langley Food Bank feed the needy.

Police have partnered with the Walnut Grove / Willoughby Business Association (WWBA) to hold the event this coming Saturday, December 19th, starting at noon until 4:00 p.m.

The police car will be set up at the Willoughby Town Centre Parking lot (20678 Willoughby Town Centre Drive, near the Royal Bank).

Donations of non-perishable food and cash will be accepted.

In order to ensure everyone’s safety during the current pandemic, the event will be set up as a drive-through.

Police and volunteers will all be wearing masks and ask doors to do the same.

Safety Bear will be making an appearance along with the Integrated Police Dog Service and, possibly, the Air One helicoper, depending on the weather .

In order to comply with the British Columbia Public Health Order, the event will ensure physical distancing, control of entry and exit points to avoid congestion of cars and congregating of people.

When you pull up to drop off your item(s), please stay in your vehicle, police request. They will come to you.

There are currently 691 client families in the Langleys who access the Langley Food Bank for assistance.

