First in-person student ceremony in two years held at TWU

Langley-based Trinity Western University held its first in-person graduation ceremony in two years on Saturday, Nov. 6. (TWU/Special to Langley Advance Times)

In-person grad ceremonies at Trinity Western University had been on pause since the pandemic, but this past Saturday, Nov. 6, TWU held its first in-person ceremony in two years.

In a celebration hosted at the Langley main campus, the university honoured 606 students from both undergraduate and graduate programs.

Commencement speaker, Trinity Western University President Dr. Mark Husbands, challenged them to pursue success not only in terms of personal “acquisition” but also in terms of societal “contribution.”

“You’ve been prepared to make a lasting contribution to the communities, companies, organizations and cultures in which you will live,” he said to the graduating class.

“As you embark on the next step of your journey, may you find joy knowing that you have been a blessing to us. Wherever you go, may you carry our hopes and prayers with you.”

The valedictorian for this fall’s graduating class was Dr. Larissa Rossen of TWU’s Master of Arts in Counselling Psychology program.

Three recently retired professors were honoured with Professor Emeritus/Emerita standing, a lifelong appointment for continuing contribution to the academic life of the University. Dr. Kenneth Pudlas, longtime Professor of Education and the developer of TWU’s Master of Education Studies in Special Education, was honoured as Professor Emeritus of Education. Additionally, Dr. Kelsey Haskett was recognized as Professor Emerita of World Languages and Cultures, and Dr. Don Ariel was recognized as Professor Emeritus of Mathematics.

During Saturday’s ceremony, live music was led by TWU’s chapel worship team. The program concluded with members of the faculty and university leadership forming a large circle around the fall 2021 graduands. Together, they offered a prayer of benediction over the class, led by Vice President of Alumni and Families Clement Wee, as a way of blessing the graduands’ next stages of life.

After 18 months of online classes, this September, TWU returned to largely in-person learning.

During the pandemic months, the university took the opportunity to do significant renovations and upgrades to its facilities.

The former Northwest Building was redone and renamed the DeVries Centre, and now the new home for the School of Education.

The atrium that is a central area on campus, was renovated and renamed the Trinity Commons.

Over the past 24 months, TWU invested over 1.1 million dollars into accessibility upgrades throughout the Langley main campus – improving access for wheelchairs and strollers, installing automatic sliding doors, and adding exterior lighting for enhanced night- time safety.

