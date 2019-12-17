Five Langley post-secondary students among recipients of provincial Indigenous scholarship

Langley residents enrolled in B.C. post-secondary institutions, Stephanie Croteau, Anna-Marie Horn, Drew Rose, Gabrielle Landry, and Kaitlyn Lafontaine among winners of the 2019 Irving K. Barber Indigenous Scholarship. (Langley Advance Times files)

Five Langley post-secondary students have been named as recipients of the 2019 Irving K. Barber Indigenous Award.

They are part of the 612 Indigenous students in B.C. who will receive more than $1.8 million in scholarships and prizes from the Society in support of their studies at public post-secondary institutions throughout the province.

The Langley winners include Stephanie Croteau and Anna-Marie Horn, who are both currently studying at Nicola Valley Institute of Technology, Taylor Laboucan studying at Langara College, Jakob Knudsen, a student at Simon Fraser University., and William Robertson, who’s enrolled at UBC.

The Irving K Barber BC Scholarship Society provides scholarships and awards to students attending public post-secondary institutions throughout the province and internationally.

Since its inception, nearly $20 million has been distributed to B.C. students through its six scholarship and award programs.

The society’s Indigenous Student Awards program was created to assist in removing barriers to higher education for Indigenous citizens.

Awards of $1,000 to $5,000 each are issued every year through a competitive process to students studying at all post-secondary levels, from trades training to doctoral programs.

Melanie Mark, minister for advanced education, skills and training, said the awards allowed thousands of students to pursue studies that align with their personal career goals.

“I am thrilled that so many Indigenous students are following their dreams and achieving personal and professional success through post-secondary education,” Mark said. “ [The] Government is committed to true reconciliation with Indigenous peoples, including removing barriers to higher education and creating pathways to success.”

More information about the scholarships and 2020 deadlines are available at www.ikbbc.ca/indigenous-awards.

