Food for Fines campaign renewed at FVRL

Until July 29, library fees and fines can be paid with donation of non-perishable food items

Fraser Valley Regional Library’s Food for Fines campaign is back.

Usually held during the winter months, this is the first time FVRL has held Food for Fines during the summer.

Library patrons are invited to take advantage of the opportunity to reduce their library fines while helping to feed hungry neighbours in their community.

Until July 29, library users with overdue materials or outstanding fines, can “pay” with food.

To do so, they are asked to bring in commercially packaged, unexpired, non-perishable food items to any FVRL location and have the fines reduced. One food item equals $2 in fines/fees, and up to $30 of fines/fees owed per library account can be cleared during the campaign.

All items collected will be donated to the local area food bank.

“At this time of year many of our community food banks experience empty shelves and are in desperate need of donations,” says Heather Scoular, FVRL’s Director of Customer Experience.

“Food for Fines is a great opportunity for our customers to reduce or eliminate their library fines while supporting their local community food banks during a critical time.

“Last winter’s Food for Fines campaign was our most successful to date, during which our customers generously donated 17,330 food items, and in turn we cleared approximately $34,660 worth of fines.”

Local pantries are especially in need of rice, flour, powdered baby formula, peanut butter and jams, pasta and sauces, canned fruit and vegetables, canned and dry soups, canned fish/meat and cereal.

For more information, visit www.fvrl.ca or the nearest FVRL location. Connect with FVRL online 24/7 through Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

