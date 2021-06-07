Bryan Miller didn’t have look very hard to find recent examples of graffiti near the Township of Langley civic building where council meets. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Bryan Miller didn’t have look very hard to find recent examples of graffiti near the Township of Langley civic building where council meets. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Fort Langley clean-up event will target trash, graffiti

Vandals forced historic CN Rail stations to close off access to heritage rail cars, organizer says

A Fort Langley anti-litter and anti-graffiti campaigner has announced a community clean up day for Saturday, June 12th.

It is a joint effort by Bryan Miller, who has created a website, Your Local Community, to bring like-minded people together to take the “pick up pledge” and the Langley Heritage Society, which operates the historic CN Rail train station at Mavis Avenue and Glover Road.

Volunteers will gather at the train station at 10 a.m. and the event will run until 2 p.m.

“Due to the amount of graffiti and vandalism at the CN Rail station, the bridge connecting the street to the the display train had to be removed after being in place for 20 years,” Miller explained.

“The clean-up day is to bring awareness to the fact these treasures in our community that we all enjoy are maintained by volunteers. Some who do the work are well into their 80’s and offer their time and resources on a weekly basis.”

Miller described the purpose of the day “is to promote and inspire more people to come out, sign up and be part in bringing out the best in all of our communities.”

READ ALSO: Keeping it tidy: Fort Langley man urges residents to take a cleanup pledge

Miller has proposed a bylaw to ban sales of spray paint cans to underage buyers.

Similar to regulations in some Canadian and U.S. jurisdictions, Miller’s bylaw would require purchasers to show ID proving they are 18 years of age or older, and sellers would have to store the cans in locked cases to eliminate shoplifting, which, Miller has been told by retailers, is often how under-age “taggers” acquire spray paint.

READ ALSO: Spray paint restrictions pondered by Township council

For the June 12 event, YLC will have a limited amount of safety vests and picking tools to be loaned out for those who may venture into the roadways or “for those having trouble bending over.”

People who want to do some weeding are asked to bring their tools and help clean up neglected areas around the town or the heritage sites.

Miller said YLC will also have a limited amount of graffiti cleaning kits to be loaned out to help clean up the vandalism around the Town that has been accruing lately.

Volunteers are asked to register at yourlocalcommunity.ca.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fort LangleyGarbageLangley

Previous story
Alder Grove Heritage Society readies for reopening

Just Posted

xx
One wounded in Aldergrove shooting incident

Victim found in ditch

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Langley park drinking pilot article should not be next to drunk confrontation article

Having the stories on the same page shows bias against public drinking, letter writer argues

Langley Township council passed a tree protection bylaw in 2019, but various letter writers have questionned whether it does enough. (Black Press Media file)
LETTER: Why can’t trees be protected? Langley woman wonders

Society protects buildings and human-made structures so why not trees?

About 30 riders took part in the 15th annual Ride For Doug fundraiser on Sunday, June 6, from Langley to Abbotsford. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Annual Ride For Doug fundraiser in Langley proceeds despite the rain

Not the worst we’ve been out in, said Doug Penner and dad Cam.

Lou Fasullo recently snapped this shot from the junction of Rawlison Crescent and 232nd Street, near Fort Langley, where the crops are being irrigated against a beautifully scenic backdrop. “I thought this captured the essence of Fort Langley, the ruggedness of the mountains, and the bread basket of the Valley,” he said in sharing the image. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Seen as the bread basket of the Valley

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

Former UBC Thunderbird’s football team running back Ben Cummings. (UBC Thunderbirds)
3 former members of UBC Thunderbirds football team charged with sexual assault

Treymont Levy, 26, Trivel Pinto, 25, and Ben Cummings, 24, have each been charged with one count of sexual assault

This photograph of a computer screen during a virtual interview on April 9, 2021, shows Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, right, as he sits with his wife Fran DeWine while she holds a printed copy of the Yellow Springs News issue page from April 28, 1955 that shows DeWine as a then second-grader, while receiving his polio vaccination. Tens of millions of today’s older Americans lived through the polio epidemic, their childhood summers dominated by concern about the virus. Some parents banned their kids from public swimming pools and neighborhood playgrounds and avoided large gatherings. Some of those from the polio era are sharing their memories with today’s youngsters as a lesson of hope for the battle against COVID-19. Soon after polio vaccines became widely available, U.S. cases and death tolls plummeted to hundreds a year, then dozens in the 1960s, and to U.S. eradication in 1979.(AP Photo/Dan Sewell)
Polio: When vaccines and re-emergence were just as daunting

Survivors sharing their memories with today’s younger people as a lesson of hope

Grounded Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Air Canada says senior executives to voluntarily return 2020 bonuses

Public disappointment cited for return of some of the packages handed executives

FILE – A vial containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a vaccination site in Marcq en Baroeul, outside Lille, northern France, Saturday, March 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Michel Spingler
Moderna seeks Health Canada approval for kids as young as 12 to receive its vaccine

It could be the second vaccine for COVID approved in teenagers

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE – A B.C. Ferries vessel passes Bowen Island while traveling on Howe Sound from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale, B.C., on Friday, April 23, 2021. A BC Ferries passenger was recovered from the waters near Bowen Island after going overboard Sunday, after another passenger witnessed them fall off the ferry mid-afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BC Ferries passenger goes overboard, recovered near Bowen Island

The person’s condition is unknown

Two individuals were located inside a vehicle which was eventually stopped by police. One adult male and one child, believed to be under the age of 12 years old, were taken to hospital. (File photo)
Child, man injured after gunshots exchanged during police chase near Merritt: RCMP

The child was in the vehicle alleged to be fleeing from police after stolen property investigation

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) makes a glove save during first period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action against the Winnipeg Jets, in Montreal, Sunday, June 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Montreal Canadiens a win away from NHL semifinals after 5-1 victory over Winnipeg

Habs can sweep aside Jets with victory Monday

Most Read