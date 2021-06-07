Fort Langley clean-up event will target trash, graffiti

Bryan Miller didn’t have look very hard to find recent examples of graffiti near the Township of Langley civic building where council meets. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A Fort Langley anti-litter and anti-graffiti campaigner has announced a community clean up day for Saturday, June 12th.

It is a joint effort by Bryan Miller, who has created a website, Your Local Community, to bring like-minded people together to take the “pick up pledge” and the Langley Heritage Society, which operates the historic CN Rail train station at Mavis Avenue and Glover Road.

Volunteers will gather at the train station at 10 a.m. and the event will run until 2 p.m.

“Due to the amount of graffiti and vandalism at the CN Rail station, the bridge connecting the street to the the display train had to be removed after being in place for 20 years,” Miller explained.

“The clean-up day is to bring awareness to the fact these treasures in our community that we all enjoy are maintained by volunteers. Some who do the work are well into their 80’s and offer their time and resources on a weekly basis.”

Miller described the purpose of the day “is to promote and inspire more people to come out, sign up and be part in bringing out the best in all of our communities.”

Miller has proposed a bylaw to ban sales of spray paint cans to underage buyers.

Similar to regulations in some Canadian and U.S. jurisdictions, Miller’s bylaw would require purchasers to show ID proving they are 18 years of age or older, and sellers would have to store the cans in locked cases to eliminate shoplifting, which, Miller has been told by retailers, is often how under-age “taggers” acquire spray paint.

For the June 12 event, YLC will have a limited amount of safety vests and picking tools to be loaned out for those who may venture into the roadways or “for those having trouble bending over.”

People who want to do some weeding are asked to bring their tools and help clean up neglected areas around the town or the heritage sites.

Miller said YLC will also have a limited amount of graffiti cleaning kits to be loaned out to help clean up the vandalism around the Town that has been accruing lately.

Volunteers are asked to register at yourlocalcommunity.ca.

