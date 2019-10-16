Fort Langley foodies sip and sample to help hungry students

Langley School District Foundation and Sunrise Rotary raised $5,100 for Starfish backpack program

A Taste of Fort Langley brought out 91 adults to the annual food lover fundraiser last week. The Rotary-run event was a chance to sample dishes from local restaurants, with proceeds going to provide nutritional snacks for hungry students.

Langley School District Foundation (LSDF) and Rotary Club of Langley Sunrise partnered to put on the evening, raising in excess of $5,100 for Starfish Backpack program in North Langley.

LSDF was established to support and provide programs not funded or fully funded by the Ministry of Education for Langley students; they have facilitated this fundraiser for the past three years, as well as their annual charity golf tournament at The Redwoods each September.

John Hooper, president-elect of Langley Sunrise Rotary, said the tasting tour gave residents a great chance to do some good while finding out what their community’s restaurants have to offer.

“The feedback from the participants was exceptional and all had a great time enjoying the various dishes and wines. We split the event participants into four groups and each group received a different meal and dessert as they each started at a different location and rotated through them all throughout the evening,” Hooper explained.

Read More: Sinking some putts before cracking the books

All proceeds will be used to fill up backpacks with food items for Langley students to take home every weekend so they are guaranteed that their bellies won’t go empty, giving them a better opportunity to learn and grow.

The $55 per person dinner on Oct. 8 included wine and food from Fortitude, Rail and River Bistro, Saba Cafe and Bistro, and Trading Post Eatery.

“We are planning next year’s event already and want to thank all the restaurants and participants for their generous support,” Hooper added.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

 

Previous story
B.C. woman finds mysterious coin among Grandma’s collection

Just Posted

10 Questions: Langley-Aldergrove canidates answer

See how six candidates responded to our questions this election

Report of gun causes police scramble in Langley

Police are still investigating a possible robbery

Conservatives alone on lack of TransLink funding pledge

The TransLink Mayors’ Council voting guide outlines party promises on transit funding

Fort Langley foodies sip and sample to help hungry students

Langley School District Foundation and Sunrise Rotary raised $5,100 for Starfish backpack program

Extradition latest chapter in long legal saga for Langley developer

Local would-be condo buyers hope an RCMP investigation continues

VIDEO: B.C. man’s yard comes alive with grizzlies at night

Malakwa man has captured images of 12 different grizzlies on video

A year after pot legalization in Canada, it’s a slow roll

It’s one year into Canada’s experiment in legal marijuana, and hundreds of legal pot shops have opened

ELECTION 2019: Climate strikes push environment to top of mind for federal leaders

Black Press Media presents a three-part series on three big election issues

Three men charged in plot to kill ‘well known’ Vancouver drug trafficker

Police said fight was between rival gang members

ICBC willing to loosen grip on driver claim data, David Eby says

Private insurers say claims record monopoly keeps them out

B.C. principal suspended for failing to help student who reported inappropriate touching

Principal didn’t remove student from the teacher’s class nor call the parents within a reasonable time

Port Moody mayor goes back on unpaid leave during sex assault investigation

Rob Vagramov said he intends to return as mayor in three or four weeks

UBC issues statement after instructor tells students to vote for Liberal Party

University says partisan messaging was not intentional

Cowichan Valley brothers win big in lottery for second time

Playing same numbers net big wins over a three year period

Most Read