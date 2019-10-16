Fort Langley foodies sip and sample to help hungry students

A Taste of Fort Langley brought out 91 adults to the annual food lover fundraiser last week. The Rotary-run event was a chance to sample dishes from local restaurants, with proceeds going to provide nutritional snacks for hungry students.

Langley School District Foundation (LSDF) and Rotary Club of Langley Sunrise partnered to put on the evening, raising in excess of $5,100 for Starfish Backpack program in North Langley.

LSDF was established to support and provide programs not funded or fully funded by the Ministry of Education for Langley students; they have facilitated this fundraiser for the past three years, as well as their annual charity golf tournament at The Redwoods each September.

John Hooper, president-elect of Langley Sunrise Rotary, said the tasting tour gave residents a great chance to do some good while finding out what their community’s restaurants have to offer.

“The feedback from the participants was exceptional and all had a great time enjoying the various dishes and wines. We split the event participants into four groups and each group received a different meal and dessert as they each started at a different location and rotated through them all throughout the evening,” Hooper explained.

All proceeds will be used to fill up backpacks with food items for Langley students to take home every weekend so they are guaranteed that their bellies won’t go empty, giving them a better opportunity to learn and grow.

The $55 per person dinner on Oct. 8 included wine and food from Fortitude, Rail and River Bistro, Saba Cafe and Bistro, and Trading Post Eatery.

“We are planning next year’s event already and want to thank all the restaurants and participants for their generous support,” Hooper added.

