Fort Langley lawyer turns to writing, shares 44 years of legal experience in his new book

Former Fort Langley Lawyer, Robert Kearl’s book, Tales and Torts: Stories of a Country Lawyer is a collection of 30 short stories based on actual legal cases he dealt with in his 44-year-long career. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

‘Tales and Torts: Stories of a Country Lawyer,’ the latest book by Fort Langley lawyer and author Robert Kearl, delves into the intriguing and often surprising legal cases he has encountered through the course of his 44-year career.

In one particularly dramatic case, a man with a knife was shot dead, while the fellow with the rifle fled the scene in his blue Ford F-150 full-size pickup truck.

“The incident disclosed the truth of the old saying, ‘don’t take a knife to a gun fight.” chucked Kearl.

This true story is just one of the many captivating accounts featured in Kearl’s book, which aims to showcase the human side of the law and the lessons he learned from his clients and their experiences.

Tales and Torts is a collection of more than 30 short stories based on actual legal cases from Kearl’s time in Fort Langley. The stories, which range from love triangles to tragic accidents and disgruntled family members, provide a poignant look at the law and the people it affects.

“These stories about prized animals, love triangles, tragic accidents, swindlers and thieves, disgruntled family members, and hardened criminals, paint a picture of the law, humanity, and the changing landscape of Langley,” said Kearl.

The cases featured in the book also illustrate the importance of fairness and equality in the legal system, regardless of a person’s background or circumstances. Kearl hopes that his book will help to promote a world where everyone is valued and treated with respect.

In addition to providing insight into the legal profession and the human experience, ‘Tales and Torts’ also offers a glimpse into the evolution of Langley through the past four decades.

As the town has grown and changed, so too has the lawyer’s understanding of life’s joys and sorrows, he said.

Kearl, who obtained his Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of British Columbia in 1980, spent his articling year with a small country law firm in the historic village of Fort Langley. He was drawn to the “quaint” office and the freedom it offered to independently run his own cases, as well as the “charming” community and countryside surrounding it.

‘Talking about what inspired him to take the project, he said “I thought my family and friends, as well as the public, would be fascinated by these legal cases.”

“I was also inspired by my mother, who read me stories when I was a little boy at bedtime. I loved, and still love, stories,” he concluded.

The book published by Friesenpress is available as e-book, paperback, and hardcover. Those interested in getting a copy can visit books.friesenpress.com/store/title/119734000269734385/Robert-B.-Kearl-Tales-and-Torts.

