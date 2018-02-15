The Fort Langley National Historic Site posted this photo on social media for National Flag Day.

Fort Langley National Historic Site and others accept National Flag Day challenge

Canadians typically show national pride on July 1 but Feb. 15 is an occasion to celebrate as well.

Feb. 15 is National Flag Day and the Fort Langley National Historic Site has set the bar pretty high for stunning Canadian flag photos. It helps that they had some friends in matching outfits able to participate.

On Twitter, the national historic site is asking people to share their best maple leaf photos as part of a national challenge.

Canadian Heritage issued a challege for people to show their pride. Suggestions include taking a selfie and posting it with #Canadianflag.

The nation’s distinctive red and white flag that is known around the world was first raised on Parliament Hill on Feb. 15, 1965, and this date was later declared National Flag Day, but red and white have been Canada’s national colours since 1921.

Do you know flag etiquette?

Do

  • The National Flag of Canada should always fly alone on its own flagpole or mast.
  • The National Flag of Canada can be flown at night without being lit.
  • When the National Flag of Canada is raised or lowered, or when it is carried past in a parade or review, people should face the flag, men should remove their hats, and all should remain silent.
  • The National Flag of Canada is lowered to half-mast on occasions when a demonstration of sorrow is called for. Canada has its own Rules for Half-masting.
  • Replace a faded or torn flag with a new one. When a flag becomes tattered and is no longer in a suitable condition for use, it should be destroyed in a dignified way.
  • The National Flag of Canada should be treated with respect.

Don’ts

  • The dimensions/proportions of the National Flag of Canada have an exact ratio of 2 to 1 (twice as long as it is wide), and must not be modified.
  • The National Flag of Canada should not be written on or marked in any way, nor be covered by other objects.
  • Nothing should be pinned or sewn on the National Flag of Canada.
  • The National Flag of Canada should never be dipped or lowered to the ground as a means of paying a salute or compliment to any person or thing.

Flag trivia

  • National Flag of Canada Day was officially proclaimed on February 15, 1996.
  • Canada is the only country with a maple leaf on its flag.
  • The maple leaf has been used historically as a decorative and ornamental symbol in Canadian art, medals, badges and coat of arms. It has often served to distinguish Canadians abroad.
  • The stylized maple leaf on the flag has eleven points.
  • Red and white were proclaimed Canada’s official colours in the proclamation of the Royal Arms of Canada in 1921 by King George V.
  • The Canadian flag is twice as long as it is wide. The white square and its maple leaf make up half the surface of the flag equal to the two red bars combined.
  • Vexillologists (flag experts) often cite the National Flag of Canada as one of the world’s most beautiful based on its compelling design and measured use of colour.
  • Every province and territory in Canada has its own flag. The one symbol that represents us all at home and abroad is the red and white National Flag of Canada.
  • In 1982, Canadian mountaineer Laurie Skreslet brought the national flag with him to the highest point in the world, Mount Everest.
  • In 1984, the Canadian flag reached new heights when it was launched into space on the flight along with the first Canadian astronaut on the NASA space shuttle Challenger.
  • The role of flag-bearer for Canadian teams attending international sporting events is a special honour for those like Hayley Wickenheiser and Josh Dueck who proudly represented Canada at the Sochi Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2014.
  • When the National Flag flies along with the flags of the 10 provinces and three territories, the flags of the provinces and territories follow in the order that they entered Confederation.

Previous story
Empty bottles filled with love for Kaiden

Just Posted

Langley Christian star volleyball player up for honour

Langley’s Brodie Hofer, Aldergrove’s Sarah Potomak and Langley Curling Club team all up for Sport BC awards

Tendeck, Ronning lead Giants rally

Third time in four tries Vancouver has defeated Portland this season

Fort Langley National Historic Site and others accept National Flag Day challenge

Canadians typically show national pride on July 1 but Feb. 15 is an occasion to celebrate as well.

Langley woman given two years jail for credit card frauds

Jennifer Moropito pleaded guilty to 18 counts of ID theft crimes that victimized Langley businesses

Langley-based Giants stun Winterhawks with 4-2 victory

Wednesday’s trip down south to Portland proved a great evening for Vancouver hockey franchise.

‘Feast Dish’ play deeply rooted in First Nations culture

Tho’owxiya: The Hungry Feast Dish comes to life in Fort Langley, Vancouver

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Climate adaptation needed, B.C. auditor says

Flooding, wildfire risks need local, provincial action

Opinion: Seriously Kim? We have the right to bare arms

A Princeton reporter reacts after a former Canadian prime minister says women should cover up on TV

‘Supercluster’ tech groups to share up to $950M in federal cash

It’s part of a high-tech collaboration to foster growth and create jobs

Home sales in Canada dip to lowest level in 3 years: CREA

Canadian Real Estate Association says January activity was down in 75% of local markets

Thirteen pedestrians hit in 14 months in Prince Rupert

Multimedia story on three people who want change after at least eight pedestrians hit in crosswalks

Trump refuses to address gun control following deadly Florida shooting

While Trump avoids the topic, Florida governor Rick Scott vows to keep mentally ill from getting guns

BCHL Today: Langley road woes continue and Express fly off the rails

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Most Read