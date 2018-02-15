Fort Langley National Historic Site and others accept National Flag Day challenge

Canadians typically show national pride on July 1 but Feb. 15 is an occasion to celebrate as well.

The Fort Langley National Historic Site posted this photo on social media for National Flag Day.

Feb. 15 is National Flag Day and the Fort Langley National Historic Site has set the bar pretty high for stunning Canadian flag photos. It helps that they had some friends in matching outfits able to participate.

On Twitter, the national historic site is asking people to share their best maple leaf photos as part of a national challenge.

Canadian Heritage issued a challege for people to show their pride. Suggestions include taking a selfie and posting it with #Canadianflag.

The nation’s distinctive red and white flag that is known around the world was first raised on Parliament Hill on Feb. 15, 1965, and this date was later declared National Flag Day, but red and white have been Canada’s national colours since 1921.

Do you know flag etiquette?

Do The National Flag of Canada should always fly alone on its own flagpole or mast.

The National Flag of Canada can be flown at night without being lit.

When the National Flag of Canada is raised or lowered, or when it is carried past in a parade or review, people should face the flag, men should remove their hats, and all should remain silent.

The National Flag of Canada is lowered to half-mast on occasions when a demonstration of sorrow is called for. Canada has its own Rules for Half-masting.

Replace a faded or torn flag with a new one. When a flag becomes tattered and is no longer in a suitable condition for use, it should be destroyed in a dignified way.

The National Flag of Canada should be treated with respect.

Don’ts The dimensions/proportions of the National Flag of Canada have an exact ratio of 2 to 1 (twice as long as it is wide), and must not be modified.

The National Flag of Canada should not be written on or marked in any way, nor be covered by other objects.

Nothing should be pinned or sewn on the National Flag of Canada.

The National Flag of Canada should never be dipped or lowered to the ground as a means of paying a salute or compliment to any person or thing.

