Fort Langley National Historic Site and others accept National Flag Day challenge

Feb. 15 is National Flag Day and the Fort Langley National Historic Site has set the bar pretty high for stunning Canadian flag photos. It helps that they had some friends in matching outfits able to participate.
On Twitter, the national historic site is asking people to share their best maple leaf photos as part of a national challenge.
Happy #FlagDay Canada! This is our best #CanadianFlag photo 🇨🇦 What's yours? #NationalFlagDay @CdnHeritage @LangleyRCMP @MyVancouver #veryvancouver #TheFraserValley #Canada #langleyfresh pic.twitter.com/BUdwvMTkUm
— FortLangleyNHS (@FortLangleyNHS) February 15, 2018
Canadian Heritage issued a challege for people to show their pride. Suggestions include taking a selfie and posting it with #Canadianflag.
The nation’s distinctive red and white flag that is known around the world was first raised on Parliament Hill on Feb. 15, 1965, and this date was later declared National Flag Day, but red and white have been Canada’s national colours since 1921.
Do you know flag etiquette?
Do
- The National Flag of Canada should always fly alone on its own flagpole or mast.
- The National Flag of Canada can be flown at night without being lit.
- When the National Flag of Canada is raised or lowered, or when it is carried past in a parade or review, people should face the flag, men should remove their hats, and all should remain silent.
- The National Flag of Canada is lowered to half-mast on occasions when a demonstration of sorrow is called for. Canada has its own Rules for Half-masting.
- Replace a faded or torn flag with a new one. When a flag becomes tattered and is no longer in a suitable condition for use, it should be destroyed in a dignified way.
- The National Flag of Canada should be treated with respect.
Don’ts
- The dimensions/proportions of the National Flag of Canada have an exact ratio of 2 to 1 (twice as long as it is wide), and must not be modified.
- The National Flag of Canada should not be written on or marked in any way, nor be covered by other objects.
- Nothing should be pinned or sewn on the National Flag of Canada.
- The National Flag of Canada should never be dipped or lowered to the ground as a means of paying a salute or compliment to any person or thing.
Flag trivia
- National Flag of Canada Day was officially proclaimed on February 15, 1996.
- Canada is the only country with a maple leaf on its flag.
- The maple leaf has been used historically as a decorative and ornamental symbol in Canadian art, medals, badges and coat of arms. It has often served to distinguish Canadians abroad.
- The stylized maple leaf on the flag has eleven points.
- Red and white were proclaimed Canada’s official colours in the proclamation of the Royal Arms of Canada in 1921 by King George V.
- The Canadian flag is twice as long as it is wide. The white square and its maple leaf make up half the surface of the flag equal to the two red bars combined.
- Vexillologists (flag experts) often cite the National Flag of Canada as one of the world’s most beautiful based on its compelling design and measured use of colour.
- Every province and territory in Canada has its own flag. The one symbol that represents us all at home and abroad is the red and white National Flag of Canada.
- In 1982, Canadian mountaineer Laurie Skreslet brought the national flag with him to the highest point in the world, Mount Everest.
- In 1984, the Canadian flag reached new heights when it was launched into space on the flight along with the first Canadian astronaut on the NASA space shuttle Challenger.
- The role of flag-bearer for Canadian teams attending international sporting events is a special honour for those like Hayley Wickenheiser and Josh Dueck who proudly represented Canada at the Sochi Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2014.
- When the National Flag flies along with the flags of the 10 provinces and three territories, the flags of the provinces and territories follow in the order that they entered Confederation.
We at @FortLangleyNHS have proudly accepted @CdnHeritage's #CanadianFlag challenge in anticipation for #NationalFlagDay! Join us! 🇨🇦 #Canada #veryvancouver @ParksCanadaVan @DestinationBC #langleyfresh #FortLangley #TheFraserValley pic.twitter.com/ykx6r2tUTg
— FortLangleyNHS (@FortLangleyNHS) February 13, 2018