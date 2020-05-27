Fort Langley National Historic Site is closed for more than two months due to COVID-19 concerns. (Langley Advance Times files)

Fort Langley National Historic Site to reopen with limited services on June 8

No interpreters, group activities, events, or oTENTik stays will be offered until further notice

Fort Langley National Historic Site (FLNHS) announced on Wednesday that starting June 8, the park will offer limited visitor access and basic services.

Visitors will be able to access the grounds of Fort Langley National Historic Site including inside the palisade walls, the orchard, and riverfront trails.

Public toilets located behind the café, the parking lot, and picnic tables will also be opened to the public.

Until June 8, these facilities remain closed and Parks Canada staff ask that visitors respect these closures in order to allow for necessary work to prepare for the opening.

Nancy Hildebrand, promotions officer at FLNHS stressed that visiting the park will be different than it has been in the past.

“All historic buildings will be closed. There will be no costumed interpreters, group activities, public events or oTENTik stays at this time,” she said in a press release.

Visitors are asked to plan ahead by checking the Fort Langley National Historic Site website https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/lhn-nhs/bc/langley.

“Parks Canada is following the advice of public health experts and continues to make every effort to limit the spread of COVID-19,” Hildebrand added.

Fort Langley National Historic Site, as per Parks Canada’s orders, has been closed to the public since March 19.

