The Fort Langley flower bombing. (Danaea Li Photography)

Fort Langley wakes up to a flower bombing

A team from a village floral shop wanted to do a beautification project.

As the fog lifted in Fort Langley early Saturday morning, the bombardment of flowers and greenery could be sen at the corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue.

A guerrilla beautification project resulted in flowers decorating the village.

Alice de Crom and her team at Florista, in Fort Langley, were inspired by flower bombing projects in New York.

“The feedback we received was incredible, especially from the locals in Fort Langley,” de Crom said.

The florist has had a few thousand people check out the project on the shop’s social media.

“It was a beautiful surprise as my family walked by today. Thank you for making our morning even better,” Catherine Cook commented on Facebook.

The idea could grow into more activity.

“We would love to do more floral installations, etc., in the future,” she said. “It brings us a lot of excitement and a way to channel our creativity and floral visions.”

 

Alice Crom, of Florista in Fort Langley, and her team did a flower bomb on the weekend. (Danaea Li Photography)

