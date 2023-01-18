Fraser River Discovery Centre offers sensory workshop at Campbell Valley Regional Park

The Fraser River Discovery Centre (FRDC) is inviting families to discover nature in a new way by using all five of their senses during a workshop at Campbell Valley Regional Park this weekend. The workshop is part of the River Basin Days series of outdoor public programs, that are geared towards families and takes place on the second Saturday of every month at rotating locations around the Fraser River Basin.

“When people explore nature, they most often use their eyes to observe,” said Stephen Bruyneel, FRDC director of external relations and development.. “We enjoy the view from the top of the mountain, the spray of the new flowers in spring, the colours of a sunset. But we have four other senses that are great at helping us connect with nature as well.”

In this workshop, FRDC staff will take guests through five fun activities, each designed to highlight one of our senses and show how to use sight, hearing, touch, smell, and even taste, to learn more about the nature, he explained.

The one-hour workshop, which will take place twice on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 12:30 and 1:30 p.m., will guide guests through five fun activities, each designed to highlight one of our senses and show how to use sight, hearing, touch, smell, and even taste, to learn more about the nature, said Bruyneel

Participants will meet their FRDC guides at the trailhead of the east parking lot at the South Valley Entrance of the park located at 20285 8 Ave, Langley Township. Admission prices vary from $3 for kids, $6 for adults, and $15 for families, and can be purchased online at fraserriverdiscovery.org.

