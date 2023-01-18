Fraser River Discovery Centre (FRDC) offers multiple environmental workshops throughout the year. Last year many Langley residents joined the centre's 'walk in the nature' workshop. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Fraser River Discovery Centre offers sensory workshop at Campbell Valley Regional Park

Discover nature during a fun, family-friendly workshop

The Fraser River Discovery Centre (FRDC) is inviting families to discover nature in a new way by using all five of their senses during a workshop at Campbell Valley Regional Park this weekend. The workshop is part of the River Basin Days series of outdoor public programs, that are geared towards families and takes place on the second Saturday of every month at rotating locations around the Fraser River Basin.

“When people explore nature, they most often use their eyes to observe,” said Stephen Bruyneel, FRDC director of external relations and development.. “We enjoy the view from the top of the mountain, the spray of the new flowers in spring, the colours of a sunset. But we have four other senses that are great at helping us connect with nature as well.”

In this workshop, FRDC staff will take guests through five fun activities, each designed to highlight one of our senses and show how to use sight, hearing, touch, smell, and even taste, to learn more about the nature, he explained.

The one-hour workshop, which will take place twice on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 12:30 and 1:30 p.m., will guide guests through five fun activities, each designed to highlight one of our senses and show how to use sight, hearing, touch, smell, and even taste, to learn more about the nature, said Bruyneel

Participants will meet their FRDC guides at the trailhead of the east parking lot at the South Valley Entrance of the park located at 20285 8 Ave, Langley Township. Admission prices vary from $3 for kids, $6 for adults, and $15 for families, and can be purchased online at fraserriverdiscovery.org.

.

RELATED: Workshop to teach kids about nature comes to Langley

READ MORE: Environment, climate change focus of mayoralty forum at Trinity Western University

.

Is there more to the story? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EnvironmentLangleyNature

 

Kids and parents enjoying interactive workshops by Fraser River Discovery Centre. The centre's River Basin Days initiative is a monthly series of outdoor public programs geared towards families. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Kids and parents enjoying interactive workshops by Fraser River Discovery Centre. The centre's River Basin Days initiative is a monthly series of outdoor public programs geared towards families. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Kids and parents enjoying interactive workshops by Fraser River Discovery Centre. The centre's River Basin Days initiative is a monthly series of outdoor public programs geared towards families. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Expect large crowds, road closure near Penticton’s outdoor rink for BCHL all-star games

Just Posted

xx
Extreme weather alert issued for Langley Wednesday

Fraser River Discovery Centre (FRDC) offers multiple environmental workshops throughout the year. Last year many Langley residents joined the centre's 'walk in the nature' workshop. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Fraser River Discovery Centre offers sensory workshop at Campbell Valley Regional Park

Traffic on the one-way in Langley City on Saturday, Jan. 14. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
No rush on one-way redo, Langley City merchants told

Black Fish Ethan M’Lot (left) and Grizzlies player Curtis Goode (right) tangled on Sunday, Jan. 16 at Langley Events Centre in Arena Lacrosse League West Division action. Black Fish defeated the Grizzlies 12-9. (Ryan Molag LEC photo/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Victories by both the Black Fish and the Sea Spray in Arena Lacrosse League