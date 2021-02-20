Julie Penner (left) and Janet Woyke, librarians with the Fraser Valley Regional Library in Chilliwack, have filmed a video storytime for Anti-Bullying Day (Feb. 24) where they read ‘When We Are Kind.’ (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Julie Penner (left) and Janet Woyke, librarians with the Fraser Valley Regional Library in Chilliwack, have filmed a video storytime for Anti-Bullying Day (Feb. 24) where they read ‘When We Are Kind.’ (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Fraser Valley librarians share storytime video about kindness for Anti-Bullying Day

Two Chilliwack librarians will talk about being kind to people of all ages and abilities

Two Chilliwack librarians have put together a special storytime video about kindness which will be released on Anti-Bullying Day on Feb. 24.

Julie Penner and Janet Woyke with the Fraser Valley Regional Library (FVRL) in Chilliwack will be reading from the book ‘When We Are Kind’ by Monique Gray Smith.

“We wanted to focus on how to be proactively positive,” Penner said.

The book teaches kids how to be kind to people of all ages and all backgrounds, but it also shows them how to be kind to animals and the Earth. It uses simple language and is geared towards children up to age 10.

It’s the perfect message to share as the FVRL wants to promote positivity and kindness, especially in the middle of a pandemic.

“It’s a time where we really need to be so patient and compassionate with everyone,” Penner said.

The video is just one of many ‘Explorytime’ videos the two librarians have filmed during the pandemic as a way to bring stories, education and sometimes even crafts to children virtually.

READ MORE: ‘Silver lining’ to pandemic as Chilliwack librarians bring learning outside

Penner describes Explorytime as “story times on the go” which are based on STEAM learning (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics).

Back in July, they shared another video about diversity and kindness in celebration of Fraser Valley Pride week.

READ MORE: Chilliwack librarians bring colourful story time to young kids for pride week

The video for Anti-Bullying Day was filmed at Sunshine Community Garden in Chilliwack on a sunny February morning. The community garden, in co-operation with Chilliwack Society for Community Living (CSCL), is a garden for all members of the community.

Julie Penner (right) and Janet Woyke, librarians with the Fraser Valley Regional Library in Chilliwack, film a storytime video on Feb. 3, 2021 for Anti-Bullying Day (Feb. 24). (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Julie Penner (right) and Janet Woyke, librarians with the Fraser Valley Regional Library in Chilliwack, film a storytime video on Feb. 3, 2021 for Anti-Bullying Day (Feb. 24). (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

CSCL is a non-profit organization that supports adults with developmental disabilities, children and youth with special needs and their families. Several people who use CSCL’s services rent plots in the garden. The librarians picked the location for the video because CSCL’s core value of embracing diversity mirrors that of the FVRL.

Even though the folks at CSCL won’t be able to gather in person for Anti-Bullying Day, they will still be celebrating with Zoom parties, pink shirts and cookies.

Anti-Bullying Day is an important day for them, said Natalie Smith-Klassen, manager with CSCL. It means “to be treated fairly and not be bullied,” she said.

The theme for Anti-Bullying Day, also known as Pink Shirt Day, is “Lift Each Other Up.”

“That’s exactly what we all need every day, to be gentle with each other and accept one another’s opinions,” Woyke said.

The video will be aired on Feb. 24 on the FVRL’s Facebook page and YouTube channel ReadLearnPlay.

Julie Penner (right) and Janet Woyke, librarians with the Fraser Valley Regional Library in Chilliwack, film a storytime video on Feb. 3, 2021 for Anti-Bullying Day (Feb. 24). (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Julie Penner (right) and Janet Woyke, librarians with the Fraser Valley Regional Library in Chilliwack, film a storytime video on Feb. 3, 2021 for Anti-Bullying Day (Feb. 24). (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fraser Valley Regional Library

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: No shrinking Violet – a Langley girl is comfortable in the spotlight at this year’s Variety telethon
Next story
More than 300 cars come out for free treats in Aldergrove on Valentines Day

Just Posted

Residents stopped by oOties mini donut truck on Valentine’s Day for free treats courtesy of Jodi Steeves and the VIP Team. (Megan Osborn Hourie/Special to The Star)
More than 300 cars come out for free treats in Aldergrove on Valentines Day

Jodi Steeves said mini donuts will be back from Easter on April 3

A vehicle ended up in the ditch on Hwy. 1 near 232 Street on Saturday morning, slowing westbound traffic (Drive BC traffic cam)
Traffic delayed by crash on Hwy. 1 near 232 Street

Expect delays, motorists warned

Julie Penner (left) and Janet Woyke, librarians with the Fraser Valley Regional Library in Chilliwack, have filmed a video storytime for Anti-Bullying Day (Feb. 24) where they read ‘When We Are Kind.’ (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Fraser Valley librarians share storytime video about kindness for Anti-Bullying Day

Two Chilliwack librarians will talk about being kind to people of all ages and abilities

Victims treated at the scene when an Aldergrove deck collapsed on April 19, 2019, ranged in age from 15 to 83. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Black Press Media)
Multiple Aldergrove deck collapse lawsuits moving toward trial

Judges are holding case management conferences to deal with the dozens of participants

This stern looking eagle was in a tree above Fort Langley recently when captured by the camera of Lou Fasullo. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Eye-catching birds flock to Fort Langley

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Grade 2-6 students from Evans elementary perform a flash mob to Ariana Grande’s song ‘Put Your Hearts up’ at Cottonwood Mall in Chilliwack on Anti-Bullying Day on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2014. This year’s Anti-Bullying Day is Wednesday, Feb. 24. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 21 to 27

Pink Shirt Day, Sword Swallowers’ Day and I Hate Coriander Day are all coming up this week

Screenshot of Amazon Prime’s “The Mystery Mountain Project”
Mystery Mountain Hop: Documentary recounts quest for largest peak on the B.C. coast

Film available on Amazon Prime explores expedition of Don and Phyllis Munday to Mount Waddington

Life and business partners Bronwyn Berg and Hal Bennett. (Photo by Don Bodger)
B.C. couple’s love and life connection blossoms from a shared wheelchair

Clover Clothing Co. is a manifestation of Berg and Bennett’s rebuttal of the ‘unlucky’ label

Chris Herbert in the PQB News/VI Free Daily studio. (Peter McCully photo)
PQBeat: Writer Chris Hebert discusses the wine scene on Vancouver Island and around B.C.

Podcast: Talk also includes food pairings, tips for beginners and more

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

New South Surrey-developed app makes connecting to entertainment and service providers much easier for seniors. (file photo)
South Surrey residents’ user-friendly app makes connectivity easier for seniors

Stayhome–Living simplifies accessing a wide range of entertainment and services

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the family of Riley Stevens, who suffers from a rare condition called Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia. (Contributed photo)
GoFundMe campaign aims to help family of young White Rock boy with rare condition

‘He has been through so much already in his short life,’ says mother

Framed photos of Travis Selje and other items fill the top of a dresser in his bedroom. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Accused’s neurologist in fatal Surrey crash trial says epilepsy can bring on amnesia

Surrey woman being tried for traffic crash that killed Surrey teen testified she has no memory of the crash and believes a seizure caused it

Chilliwack school board trustee Barry Neufeld at the board’s last meeting before the Oct. 20, 2018 election. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress file)
Chilliwack man files lawsuit asking judge to remove Barry Neufeld as school trustee

Peter Lang points to Neufeld’s violation of the School Act for disclosing in camera meeting info

Most Read