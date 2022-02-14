Fraser Valley Regional Library shares their top selections for Black History Month

Vashti Harrison’s books Little Leaders and Little Legends are among a long list of suggested reads for Black History Month, curated by staff at the Fraser Valley Regional Library.

February is Black History Month, and the Fraser Valley Regional Library is recommending several titles in their collection, including books, downloadable audio books and films.

They’ve published a staff-created list online that includes recommended online resources on the topic of Black history, reference books, fiction, biographies memoirs. The list includes 45 books for all ages, including young children.

Little Legends and Little Leaders are two books for children ages eight and up, by author Vashti Harrison. Each book features American Black men and women and portraits and their many accomplishments, including Prince.

Black Heroes of the Wild West is a graphic novel for ages eight to 12, celebrating the extraordinary true tales of three black historical figures in the Old West: Mary “Stagecoach” Fields, a card-playing coach driver; Bass Reeves, the first black Deputy US Marshall west of the Mississippi; and Bob Lemmons, a cowboy famous for his ability to tame mustangs.

Horror Noire is a documentary on DVD directed by Xavier Burgin, and examines the relationship between African-American history and the evolution of the horror film genre, and the roles that African-American people have played in the genre’s development.

Other choices include Hurrican Summer, a young adult fiction novel by Asha Bromfield, Notes on Grief by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and Dear Current Occupant by Vancouver-based author Chelene Knight.

The full list is available by clicking this link.

FVRL also has an extensive collection of e-books available, under the title Black Voices and Black History.

