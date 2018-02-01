Fraser Valley Regional Library unveils ReadRadio podcast

Tune in to hear library staff highlight some of the library’s books, movies, and TV shows that you might not know about, through the Fraser Valley Regional Library’s ReadRadio postcast.

Are you looking for something good to read?

Or watch?

Or listen to?

Fraser Valley Regional Library (FVRL) believes it has you covered with its new ReadRadio podcast.

Tune in to hear library staff highlight some of the library’s books, movies, and TV shows that you might not know about.

“ReadRadio, an initiative of our online Reading Room, is a great example of how FVRL delivers new and engaging online services to the community,” says Heather Scoular, FVRL’s director of customer experience.

“FVRL’s ReadRadio is unique in the world of library podcasts, as we are the first Canadian public library to use the medium as a recommendation platform.”

FVRL’s diverse staff have a wide range of backgrounds, interests, and expertise, but the one thing they all share is a passion for great stories and ideas, Scoular said.

Upcoming episodes will introduce listeners to some hard-boiled detective series, creepy Gothic thrillers, fairy-tale flavoured teen romances, spine-tingling science fiction, and more.

“Library staff are having a lot of fun producing these podcasts”, says Scoular. “Even our CEO Scott Hargrove couldn’t resist hosting an episode to share his love of science fiction.”

Hargrove’s review of book-turned-Netflix-series Altered Carbon drops Feb. 9.”

ReadRadio is available on SoundCloud, iTunes, and several other podcast outlets.

New episodes are released every other Friday.

Listen now at soundcloud.com/fvrl.

For more information visit www.fvrl.ca/readradio.

LEARN MORE

§ See behind the scenes of ReadRadio, watch here.

§ Listen to ReadRadio on SoundCloud, click here.