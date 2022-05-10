Local Rotary Clubs are holding a strawberry-sale fundraiser, starting May 8. (Stock photo from Pixabay)

Fraser Valley Rotary Clubs hold annual strawberry sale

Abbotsford, Langley, Mission and Chilliwack raise funds for community projects

Rotary Clubs in Abbotsford, Mission, Langley and Burnaby are holding their 26th annual strawberry sale, which began May 8.

The Abbotsford-Sumas Club also makes the sales available in Chilliwack.

The fundraiser runs for five weeks and features fresh washed and sliced strawberries packed in their own juices, with no sugar added.

The berries are available in a five-kilogram (11-pound) pail or a 13.5-kilogram (30-pound) family-size option.

Orders can be done online at abbotsfordsumasrotary.org or by phone at 1-877-404-2010.

The strawberries are available for pickup on June 11 at Mission Secondary, Chilliwack Alliance Church, the Langley Mall and the Salvation Army Harvest Community Church in Burnaby.

Pickup in Abbotsford is on June 18 at Abbotsford Pentecostal Assembly.

Rotary is a global network of 1.4 million people where people unite and take action to create lasting change. The money raised through various projects is used in local communities, with a focus on youth, literacy, health and poverty.

