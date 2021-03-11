Free fitness courses for seniors return to Langley City recreation programming

Choose to Move and ActivAge for people 65 or older

Registration for Choose to Move and ActivAge courses for seniors fitness are being accepted by Langley City (file)

Choose to Move and ActivAge are back at the Timms centre in Langley City.

All adults 65 and older are welcome to register for the free programs offered in partnership with the BC Recreation and Park Association (BCRPA) and Active Aging Society.

Recreation Supervisor Christine Daum said the courses offer connections to other 65-plus adults and City recreation staff, and enable participants to get motivated and learn how to incorporate movement into daily life.

“It’s been personally rewarding to watch participants build connections, get information about exercise, and who to contact to get questions answered with understanding and respect,” Daum said.

“Participants have often expressed that these unique programs have made a positive difference in their life. I strongly encourage older adults to join.”

Choose to Move is a free three-month science-driven approach to personal planning and individual support that helps introduce the habit of physical activity into daily life.

Participants work with a trained activity coach to develop and stick to an individual physical activity plan and attend eight in-person group meetings to provide motivation and support other participants with similar goals.

Choose to Move is offering an information session on Saturday, March 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Timms Community Centre, 20399 Douglas Crescent.

Interested individuals must register to attend.

To reserve your spot or get more information about the program, visit Timms Community Centre in-person, online through the langleycity.ca website, or call 604-514-2940.

ActivAge is a free three-month physical activity program that introduces physical activity through weekly one-hour sessions filled with progressive planned activities in a fun and social setting with like-minded people.

The program focuses on improving movement associated with daily living and strengthening muscles used in everyday activities (bending, lifting, stretching), including class discussion and resources to improve overall health and physical well-being.

For more information, visit in-person at Timms Community Centre, online, or call 604-514-2940.

All of the fitness classes will operate under COVID-19 safety guidelines, including requirements for masks in common areas and social distancing.

