From reading to robots: Here’s a list of upcoming events at the Fraser Valley Regional Library

Virtual events for the month of May include teen games hangout, Star Wars trivia day

Here is a list of the Fraser Valley Regional Library’s virtual programs being offered in May. To sign up for an event, go to fvrl.bc.ca and click on the “events” tab.

Star Wars Day Trivia • Tuesday, May 4 | 3:30 to 4 p.m. • Participate “Solo” or as a team with the other rebels in your household.

Family Uke Jam • Wednesday, May 5 | 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. • You will learn about the different parts of the ukulele as well as how to hold, tune and strum.

Among Us – Teen Games Hangout • Friday, May 7 | 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. • Play Among Us with teens across the Fraser Valley on Zoom. Ages 13-18.

Knit & Stitch • Wednesday, May 12 | 2 to 3 p.m. • All levels and types of needle crafting are welcome (crochet, cross-stitching, embroidery, felting, knitting, etc.).

Reading Spot Light • Thursday, May 13 | 2 to 3 p.m. • Library staff will share their current favourite reads.

Sphero SPRK+ Robot Challenge • Wednesday, May 19 | 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. • Come up with a chariot attachment that allows your Sphero to carry around quarters.

Uke Jam • Tuesday, May 25 | 2 to 3:30 p.m. • All levels of experience are welcome at our fun and relaxed virtual ukulele circle.

Teen Pictionary • Wednesday, May 26 | 3:30 to 4 p.m. • Join us online for a game of Pictionary. For ages 12 to 17.

Baby & Toddler Sleep Workshop • Thursday, May 27 | 2 to 3 p.m. • In this virtual workshop we’ll learn about healthy sleep, how to lengthen naps, how to deal with bedtime struggles and more.

Chapter One: Teen Reads • Thursday, May 27 | 3 to 4 p.m. • Join us to hear the first chapter of a few recently published young adult novels, learn about the authors, and discover other read-alikes that might interest you. For teens ages 14 and older.

Chapter One: Teen Reads • Friday, May 28 | 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. • Join us to watch a short documentary, Algo, Polly & Turcot from CBC Gem over Zoom together and then stick around as we all discuss the film.

To sign up for an event, go to fvrl.bc.ca and click on the "events" tab.

 

Fraser Valley Regional Library

