Gala brought straight to attendees’ doorsteps

Langley Hospice Society held mobile gala last Saturday to move past social distancing measures

COVID-19 failed to put a stop to Langley Hospice Society’s annual Plates and Glasses fundraiser.

While the physical gala, set for April 18, was cancelled, a team of volunteers dropped off 85 five-course meals to attendees doorsteps – with some culinary assistance from Well Seasoned – that same evening.

Donning masks and gloves to safely deliver meals on people’s doorsteps, communications manager Shannon Todd Booth said one of the delivery drivers, Fernande, summed up the evening best; “I have a mask on – but there’s a smile under here.”

“Each house greeted us with appreciation for the unique solution to this years event,” Todd Booth added. “Truly, the spirit of our community thrives even in these difficult times. Angie and her team at Well Seasoned, were the first to say ‘how can we make this happen’? And all of our sponsors, staff and volunteers jumped in to make sure it could, and our donors and supporters followed suit.”

More than $14,000 was raised for Langley Hospice through what was officially called the “gala-to-go.”

READ MORE: Langley Hospice Society decides to give their gala to go

More information can be found at https://langleyhospice.com.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

CoronavirusLangleyLangley Hospice Society

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Lou Fasullo is hoping to find the owner and return their memories to them

Just Posted

Gala brought straight to attendees’ doorsteps

Langley Hospice Society held mobile gala last Saturday to move past social distancing measures

Lou Fasullo is hoping to find the owner and return their memories to them

Lou Fasullo, a Langley resident, was out hiking last week and came… Continue reading

Former Langley resident Aaron Pritchett hosts White Spot Presents: Wednesday Night Live

The show is streamed live on Variety’s Facebook page every Wednesday at 7 p.m. until the end of May

Langley family doctors still accessible during COVID-19 crisis

Physicians can provide care options by phone

Cannabis shops get go-ahead to set up in Langley Township on 420

Rules passed Monday allow for up to eight stores locally

‘Every action counts’: B.C. reports 1 new death, 25 new cases of COVID-19

Hospitalized patients rose slightly to 109

B.C.’s Ride to Conquer Cancer postponed until 2021

2,100 riders had signed up for the massive annual fundraiser for the BC Cancer Foundation

Guide dogs lack social distancing skills, public asked to assist when necessary

Dogs trained to take most efficient route meaning they could jump the line, brush against people

IHIT suspect foul play in case of missing Fraser Canyon woman

April Parisian was last heard from weeks ago, her camper found with a deceased male inside April 17

B.C. boy finds internet fame after 3D printing ear guards for doctors and nurses

Quinn Callander, 12, inadvertently starts international movement

Businesses must be part of the re-opening plan when COVID-19 rules relax: Dr. Henry

Staying home when sick will be key, B.C.’s top doctor says

Patients returning to B.C. hospitals as COVID-19 cases level off

Emergency visits rebounding, scheduled surgeries soon

Keep your dog away from postal workers: Canada Post

‘As much as we love our furry friends, they are protective of their home and their family’

RCMP launch investigation following alleged attack on Tiny House Warriors camp

‘They desecrated the memorial to the murdered and missing women’

Most Read