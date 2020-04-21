Gala brought straight to attendees’ doorsteps

COVID-19 failed to put a stop to Langley Hospice Society’s annual Plates and Glasses fundraiser.

While the physical gala, set for April 18, was cancelled, a team of volunteers dropped off 85 five-course meals to attendees doorsteps – with some culinary assistance from Well Seasoned – that same evening.

Donning masks and gloves to safely deliver meals on people’s doorsteps, communications manager Shannon Todd Booth said one of the delivery drivers, Fernande, summed up the evening best; “I have a mask on – but there’s a smile under here.”

“Each house greeted us with appreciation for the unique solution to this years event,” Todd Booth added. “Truly, the spirit of our community thrives even in these difficult times. Angie and her team at Well Seasoned, were the first to say ‘how can we make this happen’? And all of our sponsors, staff and volunteers jumped in to make sure it could, and our donors and supporters followed suit.”

More than $14,000 was raised for Langley Hospice through what was officially called the “gala-to-go.”

READ MORE: Langley Hospice Society decides to give their gala to go

More information can be found at https://langleyhospice.com.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

CoronavirusLangleyLangley Hospice Society