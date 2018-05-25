Get fit on Fitness Day

Hoist some weights, get in the pool, sculpt your body, or stretch out with yoga.

Saturday, June 2 is National Health and Fitness Day, an initiative to make Canada the fittest nation on earth. To celebrate, the Township of Langley encourages residents to visit one of its recreation sites that day and take part in one of the many regularly-offered Township activities.

Visit www.tol.ca/events for times and full details.

The newly re-opened W.C. Blair Recreation Centre in Murrayville will have public swimming, length swimming, and a deep water workout available on June 2, and a weight room orientation will be offered to adults and youth. Register for the orientations at 604-533-6170 or at any community or recreation centre.

Walnut Grove Community Centre will offer classes in Hatha Yoga, Xtreme Pump, and 20/20/20, a cardio, strengthening, and core work session. Public swimming and Water Robics are available, along with family tennis and badminton sessions for adults, families, and teens.

Visitors to the Willoughby Community Centre can cycle, do Barre Fit, or Zumba on National Health and Fitness Day, and a weight room orientation will be held. Register for the orientation at 604-455-8821 or at any community or recreation centre.

An X-Fit Lite class will be held at the Willowbrook Recreation Centre and pickleball can be played at Richard Bulpitt Elementary School in Willoughby.

The weight room will be open at the Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Centre and all other Township recreation and community centres on June 2.

All programs are included with a Go Active Pass or drop-in admission. For current drop-in fitness schedules and class descriptions any time, visit www.tol.ca/reccalendars.