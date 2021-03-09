Langley’s Otter Flying Feathers 4-H Club is adapting and persevering, according to A.J. Porohowski, club president and 4H ambassador, seen here by his barn, holding a quail (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Getting through the pandemic: how a Langley 4-H club has adapted

While some 4-H clubs have been forced to close, Otter Flying Feathers has persevered

While some 4-H clubs have been having a tough time during the pandemic, Langley’s Otter Flying Feathers 4-H Club is adapting and persevering, according to A.J. Porohowski, club president and 4H ambassador.

“Some (clubs) have had to shut down,” Porohowski told the Langley Advance Times.

“It’s been tough.”

But Otter Flying Feathers has been able to maintain its membership, a fact Porohowski said was due to the dedication of cub members, and their readiness to adapt to using videoconferencing as a COVID-19 safe way of getting together.

“They want to stay in the club,” Porohowski remarked.

He said the club has also aimed to maintain interest by keeping the online versions of the 4H meeting “as engaging, and fun, an experience as we can.”

Porohowski said club members would like to see the return of some 4-H events that had to be held online last year, such as the PNE showmanship classes, where members presented their animal projects over the internet.

“4H members are hoping to see these be able to run this year,” Porohowski said.

“Although the past year has looked different, 4-H has worked hard to deliver meaningful programming and allow for a wonderful experience for all youth,” he added.

“We are looking forward to a new year of making new memories, new friends and new skills.”

Otter Flying Feathers web page notes the club offers projects in both poultry, gardening and Cloverbuds, an exploratory program without animal projects for six- to eight-year-olds.

Members do not have to live on a farm to join.

The stated purpose of the 4-H program is to prepare young people for their future as adult citizens by building awareness of agriculture, “inspiring, educating and supporting youth to reach their full potential.”

4-H stands for head, heart, hands and health, with each member pledging: their head to clearer thinking, heart to greater loyalty, hands to larger service, and health to better living, for “my club, my community and my country, and my world.”

For more information, email: OtterFlyingFeathers@gmail.com.

AgricultureCoronavirusLangleyYoung Canadians

A recent meeting of the Otter Flying Feathers 4H club was held online using video chat (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley's Otter Flying Feathers 4-H Club is adapting and persevering, according to A.J. Porohowski, club president and 4H ambassador, seen here by his barn, holding a quail (Special to Langley Advance Times)
