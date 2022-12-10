Goods and gadgets are great, but how about gifting a lifetime memory this holiday season?

Glow Langley, running from Wednesday, Nov. 23 to Saturday, Dec. 31, is a family-friendly outdoor festival with towering light gardens and magical landscapes – all under the magic of more than a million lights. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Goods and gadgets as Christmas gifts are a kind gesture, but experiential gifts can go a long way in strengthening that bond with seniors during the holiday season.

Holiday shoppers know that, seemingly every year, there’s one person on their shopping list who’s hard to shop for. Seniors may fit that bill, as many have already accumulated a lifetime’s worth of goods and gadgets.

That’s why experiential gifts can be such a good fit for seniors come the holiday season. In fact, experiential gifts are growing wildly popular.

In its last Winter Holiday Shopping Report, the market research firm Mintel revealed that nearly half of individuals surveyed for the report felt that experiential gifts are superior to tangible items.

These gifts may also encourage seniors to get out of the house or pursue passions they’ve long had a passing interest in.

For those considering gifting experiences, this list of local happenings might be worth spending on.

Magical experience on 20 acres land

Glow Langley, one of Canada’s largest Christmas lighting event is returning this year, and organizer say it will be bigger and better than before.

Guests will experience a family-friendly outdoor Christmas festival with towering light gardens and magical landscapes, all under the magic of more than a million lights. Attractions include a kids scavenger hunt, food trucks, a holiday train ride, pictures with Santa, a meet and greet with princesses, and a giant warmed tent space with live performances and delicious holiday beverages.

Guests can wander through a sea of giant ornaments, magical trees, and cascading lights while kids also enjoy the variety of attractions designed just for them, including a holiday-themed kids’ playground.

Each year, Glow Langley presents a new holiday theme. This season The Jolly Jumble will tell a story and send families on a mission to find Santa’s tree decorating team of six elves so that they can finish the North Pole’s biggest and most beautiful Christmas tree.

The event runs until Saturday, Dec. 31. A regular adult pass is $19.99, plus taxes, while family passes are $69.99, plus taxes. Parking is free and all attractions within the event are included in the ticket price.

A friendly visit to a senior in the community

Seniors living alone or without a family may find themselves isolated and this feeling can grow during the festival season. Just a friendly visit or a phone call can go a long way in keeping up their spirits.

Theatre show

Here’s a gift you might have to give and have unwrapped ahead of Christmas.

Former soldiers Bob and Phil are a popular song and dance duo, when they fall for two singing sisters who they follow to the struggling Columbia Inn in Vermont for a seasonal show. The Inn is owned by their former general, and they concoct a plan to save the Inn from ruin, fall in love, and sing some great holiday songs.

Langley’s Theatre In The Country is inviting public to a special Christmas show, which runs until Saturday, Dec. 17. The play, “White Christmas” is the work of Irvin Berlin, David Ives, and Paul Blake brought to the local dinner theatre stage this hoiday season.

To purchase tickets, visit https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=tic01

For those sporty seniors

On Saturday, Dec. 31 Langley Rivermen take on the Nanaimo Clippers at George Preston Recreation Centre, at 208th Street and 42nd Aveue. Tickets are available online at langleyrivermen.com.

Or, similarily, there’s some pretty exciting hockey action on tap at the Langley Events Centre through the new year. For instance, the Vancouver Giants have back-to-back home games on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 12 and 13, where they take on Kamloops and Victoria respectfully. Tickets can be purchased online at: vancouvergiants.com.

Sunday Night Jazz

How about taking parents or grandparents out for a jazzy night?

Dave Quinn brings his personality, charm, and engaging music to Mangia e Scappa on Sunday evenings, from 6 to 9 p.m. Performing Italian and jazz music through the ages on clarinet and saxophone, Quinn brings in a guest piano player or a guitarist, creating a warm and diverse ambience that people love.

Or, how about signing that special someone up for some pasta making classes, also offered in this popular restaurant tucked away in the heart of the Fort Langley village. Info: mangiaescappa.com.

Christmas concert

It’s another gift that must be unwrapped early, but will help make the holiday season special.

Vancouver’s JUNO nominated vocal ensemble, Musica Intima is returning to Langley audiences after three years, to perform its seasonal concert at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

The concert will also feature the Langley Children’s Choir.

Tickets range from $10 to $40 per person.

“Winter Patterns taps into the nostalgia and magic of winters past, as we gather together with family and friends, and will feature songs of the winter season sprinkled with favourite Christmas carols arranged by ensemble members past and present,” said Lucy Smith, operations manager.

For more information on the concert, people can visit musicaintima.org/winter-patterns.

Experiences can make for the perfect holiday gifts for seniors who have it all.

Fun cook classes

Every week, at BCD Academy and catering, certified industry professionals share their wisdom with dozens of culinary enthusiasts. Their specialized classes on traditional Thai cuisine teach students how to prepare a healthy and nutritious mealfor daily workouts. Every month, they also invite chef from around the world, who share their experience and tips.

People can book classes online at bcdacademy.ca.

Explore Langley

Chew on This Tasty Tours is an initiative by a local resident. The organization offers walking and driving tours in Langley, Abbotsford, Maple Ridge, and more for $99 per person. The tour involves exporing heritage or tourist sites, tastings at multiple local restaurants, sometimes craft classes, culinary sessions, and more. Seniors can take their friends at an extra cost and can even enjoy a custom curated itenary. Plus, the walk during the tours is a great way engage in fun fitness activities.

Christmas

