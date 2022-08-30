The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy reports that many dog-related incidents in Golden Ears go unreported or are directed to the RCMP by mistake. (Golden Ears Dog Walking Facebook/Special to The News)

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy reports that many dog-related incidents in Golden Ears go unreported or are directed to the RCMP by mistake. (Golden Ears Dog Walking Facebook/Special to The News)

Golden Ears hikers want more dog-use restrictions in the provincial park

Report reveals that 22% of visitors want to transition to a on-leash only policy

According to a report out of Royal Roads University, users of Golden Ears Provincial Park aren’t satisfied with the current policies surrounding dog use in the park.

The report uses data taken from May to August of 2020, which revealed that 22 per cent of Golden Ears visitors want the park to transition to only having on-leash areas, while 37 per cent of people want them to establish more no dogs allowed areas.

RELATED: Record numbers flock to Golden Ears Provincial Park

When asked about public pressure to change these policies, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy claimed that they weren’t aware of significant desire from the park’s visitors.

Currently, Golden Ears has off-leash areas at North Beach Trail and the park’s boat launch, with a one-kilometre leash-required zone on either side of Golden Ears Parkway, and no dogs being allowed at the South Beach day-use area.

“BC Parks is reviewing how dog owners use at Golden Ears park is managed appropriately to ensure that all park users remain safe and the conservation values of the park are being protected,” said the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

“This review includes an evaluation of our signage to ensure it is effectively informing park visitors with dogs on how they can responsibly enjoy and use the park.”

Any changes to the dog use policies in the park will affect a huge majority of its visitors, with the report indicating that 78 per cent of people bring their dog to the provincial park.

The park’s most popular hiking trails for visitors with dogs are the West and East Canyon Trails, with 23 per cent of people preferring this loop. The Lower Falls comes in at a close second, with 19 per cent of visitors claiming it as their favourite trail.

RELATED: Golden Ears Park campground closes as bridge undergoes repairs

As of right now, there appears to be no upcoming changes to dog policies for Golden Ears park planned.

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DogsGolden Ears Provincial ParkHiking

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LANGLEY GREEN THUMB: Dahlias are stars of the late summer garden

Just Posted

Identical twin brothers Weston, left and Bennett, right, both have leukemia and are making regular trips from their Murrayville home to BC Children’s Hospital for treatment. (GoFundMe)
VIDEO: Langley twin brothers, 3, battle cancer

A fire on Tuesday, Aug. 30 gutted one townhome in Murrayville and seriously damaged the adjacent unit. At least ones person was reportedly taken to hospital. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Fire displaces families at Langley Kinsmen housing complex

Fire completely destroyed several large farm buildings on 244th Street near 50th Avenue on Sunday, Aug. 28. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Fire destroys former chicken farm in Langley’s North Otter neighbourhood

RCMP shoulder patch. (Black Press Media files)
Catalytic converter thief scuffles with victim in Langley City

Pop-up banner image