Golfers given green light to tee off for Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation

Golf is one of those activities that has been allowed to continue – at most courses, at least – throughout the COVID pandemic.

And thankfully, its continuation through all the virus shutdowns will enable the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation’s 24th annual golf tournament to go ahead later this summer, confirmed communications director Terra Scheer.

The date for this year’s fundraiser has been set for Thursday, Aug. 13 at Redwoods Golf Course.

“Last week, we received word from Redwoods Golf Course that tournaments could proceed this year with guidelines put forth by the provincial health officer,” Scheer explained. “We’re thrilled with the news. The event is hugely popular and always sells out.”

PAST COVERAGE: Golfers tee up for Langley Memorial Hospital

By replacing the shot-gun start format with set tee times, eliminating the tailgate lunch and mega putt contest, ensuring proper physical distancing, and making adjustments to how they offer fundraising games and coordinate other social interactions, Scheer and the foundation team is looking forward to a “fun day, filled with exciting activities, great prizes, and a full 18-hole game of golf followed by a delicious steak dinner.”

Best of all, in her books, the support will help the foundation purchased “urgently needed” medical equipment for Langley Memorial Hospital.

In particular, she said the money raised at this year’s tournament will help fund a $160,000 cleaning robot. More specifically, it’s an Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Unit (UVGI) needed to help Langley Memorial Hospital kill pathogens, including the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19, Scheer explained.

READ MORE: ‘Germ-killing robots’ to fight COVID-19 at this B.C. hospital

Last year the golf tournament raised $108,000 through the sold-out tournament of 144 people. Funds raised at that event helped purchase surgical equipment for our endoscopy clinic where patients receive essential detection of, and treatment for, digestive tract disorders and diseases such as colon and stomach cancer.

This year, with the different set up, the foundation can actually accommodate more golfers on the course from dawn to dusk, allowing for up to 204 participants to take part in 18 holes of golf and a plated and socially distanced dinner (teams eat together) – potentially meaning they can raise more money for the cause.

Participants can join as a foursome for $800; twosome for $400, or as an individual for $210 with more information about event changes, as well as registration open online at lmhfoundation.com/golf

“Though some of the event day activities have been altered to improve safety for staff, volunteers and participants all the essential elements that make this charity tournament a fun day in support of great cause remain in place,” Scheer said.

“Everyone has been doing their part these past few months to limit the spread of COVID-19 and we’re so grateful. We know golfer participants will continue to step up in a responsible way that allows us to have a great time and raise the money we need to provide essential medical equipment to help hospital patients and frontline staff.”

