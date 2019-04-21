For at least 30 years. the Langley Senior Ladies Golf group has been teeing off every Tuesday morning at the Langley Golf and Banquet Centre course on 216 Street near 44 Avenue. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

Good golfers are welcome, but all levels play at Langey seniors events

Every Tuesday and Thursday morning, players tee off at the Langley Golf and Banquet Centre course

May Barnard says the members of the Langley Senior Ladies Golf group she belongs to didn’t realize how long the organization had been around until their financial institution told them.

“We were at the bank, and they said we’ve had an account for 30 years,” an amused Barnard said.

For several decades, players of all ability levels have been playing regular rounds every Tuesday at the Langley Golf and Banquet Centre course on 216 Street near 44 Avenue.

Barnard, who got started because she was given a gift certificate for golf equipment on her retirement, said the appeal of the sport is the way it can change from one tee to another.

“Every hole is a new game,” Barnard said.

Gurinder Dhaliwal said she never played before joining the Tuesday group..

“‘I’d never even picked up a golf club,” Dhaliwal said.

“I like the fact that you can go out, do some walking and socialize,” Dhaliwal added.

“If you can walk it and you can hit, you can play,” she said.

Sue Nicholson said she is not a serious player.

“I am the crappiest golfer,” Nicholson said, cheerfully.

“Par 55, I double it, easy. I come first for the social, second for the exercise, and thirdly for my golf game.”

For players like Ione Bennett, a golfer with 40 years experience, the appeal is the emphasis on fun over scores.

“It’s not a cut-throat game,” Bennett said.

Norah Nicholson also cited the social aspect.

“You golf with someone different every week,” Nicholson said.

Marie Robinson, a golfer with 40 years experience, found out about the Tuesday group as a result of a “chance encounter” with some friends who played there and invited her to try it.

“It was just a ton of fun,” Robinson said.

“We had a lot of mutual interests.”

READ ALSO: Indoor golf returns to Langley

Every Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m., the group plays the par three course at the Langley Golf Centre, weather permitting.

They will continue until until Sept. 24.

Registration forms can be picked up at the pro shop.

For more information, contact Marie at marie7dianna@gmail.com or Gurin at gurin.d54@gmail.com.

There is also a Thursday Langley Seniors Mixed Golf event organized by a different group at the same golf course on Thursday mornings, with a tee-time of 8:30 a. .

For information, contact Bob Fun, 604-572-8758

Opened in 1980, the Langley Golf Centre has holes ranging in yardage from 105 to 202, with water and sand hazards as well as a two-tiered green on hole number 16.

.

_________________________________

