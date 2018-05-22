Grand Prix Gala returns to benefit Langley School District Foundation

13th annual fundraiser at Thunderbird Show Park happens Sunday, May 27

The 13th Annual Grand Prix Gala will jump into action on Sunday, May 27 from 1-4 pm at Thunderbird Show Park in Langley.

The annual competition features elite riders and horses from Mexico, the US, Canada and Europe. It is a rare opportunity to witness the best in the world as they vie for world titles and Olympic Team qualification.

The Sunday afternoon gala includes food, wine and beer tastings, silent auction and chances to win prizes.

All proceeds go to help the Langley School District Foundation provide meal programs to students who come to school hungry every day.

Tickets for the event have sold out but sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information contact the Langley School District Foundation at 604-532-1464 or find them online at langleyschooldistrictfoundation.com.

