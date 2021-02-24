Grant winner calls on Aldergrove residents to help vulnerable youth in the community

Sourav Arora is campaigning to help vulvernable youth. (Special to The Star)

Sixteen-year-old Abbotsford Senior Secondary School student Sourav Arora I live in Abbotsford is calling on Aldergrove residents to support his cause – helping vulnerable youth.

Together with two students, Kasadee York and Hana Hasebe, 26 backpacks have been filled with warm clothing and hygiene items, including toques, scarves, jackets, sweaters, gloves, socks, sweatpants, t-shirts, toothbrushes, toothpastes, female hygiene products, shampoo/conditioner, as well as $10 gift cards to Tim Hortons due to their desire to help.

“I chose to help vulnerable youth because as a youth myself, I feel lucky that I don’t have to face the same challenges that a homeless youth would,” Arora said. “My participation at Matsqui-Abbotsford Impact Society was a learning journey for me to realize the vulnerabilities and challenges that other youth in our communities have to face.”

Arora distributed a few care packages for youth in Abbotsford and organizations such as the Cyrus Centre, where they will organize how many to send to Chilliwack.

READ MORE: Aldergrove family in need gifted snacks and treats

Now, he’s turning his attention to the rest of the Fraser Valley – hoping to turn his initiatives into a full campaign .

“The recent Arctic weather really motivated me to do something and try to provide warm clothing and hygiene items to youth who didn’t have the adequate shelters or clothing,” Arora explained.

With grants totalling $1050 from Rising Youth and United Way, Arora has been able to expand his reach.

Arora hopes to become a doctor said he plans to make it an ongoing campaign to support vulnerable peers in various ways, such as hosting soup kitchens and advocating for policies to address youth homelessness.

“I hope that the residents of Aldergrove continue to be the supportive individuals they are and recognize the vulnerable residents in Aldergrove and try to support them whenever possible,” he said.