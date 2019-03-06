Health and Wellness Show comes to Fraser Valley for first time

Event on March 9 and 10 at Tradex in Abbotsford features keynote speaker Tommy Europe

Top health and fitness coach Tommy Europe is the keynote speaker on Saturday at the Health and Wellness Show at Tradex in Abbotsford. He also holds a boot camp that morning.

A show that has been running in the Okanagan since 2004 comes to the Fraser Valley for the first time this weekend.

The Health and Wellness Show takes place at Tradex in Abbotsford on March 9 and 10, featuring more than 150 exhibitors showcasing their products and services.

The event includes a large interactive area in the Active Kids Zone, where kids can try activities and burn off energy.

They can try a soccer course, dance lesson demos, gymnastics tumbling, sportability games and more.

“We want to provide inspiration and ideas to parents who are looking to create a healthy lifestyle and home environment for their family,” said Shara Mendoza, event organizer.

“There are also many ways at the show for parents to simplify their routine and take care of themselves, such as meal delivery services, fitness programs, natural home and body products and more.”

The Health and Wellness Show also has four presentation areas – info pods – where guests can relax in a comfy lounge chair and take in a variety of 15-minute presentations by experts on topics such as nutrition, safety, sleep, exercise, life planning and more.

The main stage features a variety of celebrity speakers and performances, including keynote speaker Tommy Europe discussing Healthy Bodies, Healthy Minds on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Guests can also participate in Europe’s SHRED Bootcamp at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Those interested are asked to register online at tommyeurope.tv/thaws or in person at the show at 10:30 a.m.

The main stage also features a presentation with two sisters – one a medical doctor and the other a naturopathic doctor.

Finding Common Ground with Dr. Shahana Alibhai and Dr. Shabita Teja is a one-hour session broken into 15-minute segments covering topics such as mental health, the foundations of naturopathic healing and the top five super foods.

The presentation ends with a question-and-answer session.

The show runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Admission is $10, and kids under 18 are free.

Tickets are sold at the door or can be purchased in advance at thehealthandwellnessshow.ca. Tickets are $2 less when entering the code ABBY20.