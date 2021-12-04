Hey baby, stop by baby supplies donation event in Langley

People can donate online or stop by the Langley Events Centre from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 15 for the Basics for Baby Donation Day. (JRFM graphic)

Food banks will be getting some welcome help next week at JRFM’s Basics for Babies Donation Day Wednesday.

Between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Dec. 15, the public is invited to stop by the Langley Events Centre parking lot where the JR team will unload donations from people’s vehicles. Donors going to the drive-thru event don’t even get out of their vehicles.

Not only does the event bring in donations to fill tiny tummies but it also means food banks will have baby supplies to distribute to needy families.

The public can donate online at Basics for Babies or stop by the LEC with baby stuff. Food Banks BC is able to stretch financial donations to fill gaps in the goods donated.

Food Banks support a variety of social and community assistance programs, all aimed to address the issues of poverty, hunger, dignified access to food and well as promoting and building independence for those that experience low-income. Visit https://t.co/qURs4luxzT #bcfoodbanks pic.twitter.com/SRS5BpU54k — Food Banks BC (@RealFoodBanksBC) September 22, 2021

JRFM, a country music station, created Basics for Babies back in 1994 to recognize and counter the chronic shortage of baby products at Lower Mainland food banks.

Since its creation, Basics for Babies has raised more than $2 million and hundreds of thousands of pounds of diapers, baby food, formula, pabulum, and other items. The global pandemic has resulted in increased demand at food banks and the need for baby-specific donations.

JRFM provides the donations to Food Banks BC which distributes them to approximately 100 food banks in the province. The broadcaster covers administrative costs so more than 99 per cent of donations go to the babies.

