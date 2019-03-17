Nikki gets acquainted with Duncan Eades. The mixed-breed had been up for adoption before with no luck, but this time, she found a family. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

How Nikki the dog found a home at last

Langley adoption event connects people with potential pets

Nobody wanted Nikki.

The shy 16-month-old mixed-breed dog had been up for adoption at two public events held by the Embrace a Discarded Animal Society at the PetSmart Store in Langley without finding a home.

On her third outing, this Saturday, that all changed.

Karen and Duncan Eades and their daughter Georgia became Nikki’s new family.

“I saw Nikki’s face on the [Embrace] website, and I was in love with her,” Karen said.

Her determination only got stronger after the people at Embrace insisted she had to come down to the adoption event at the PetSmart store before the family would be considered for adoption.

“I think that dogs find you,” Karen said.

“She’s been waiting or us and we’ve been waiting for her.”

Duncan was equally taken with Nikki, thinking with her affectionate disposition, she might have the makings of a therapy dog.

“I work with adults and youth with addiction issues,” he said.

“I think she could help.”

Daughter Georgia was very, very happy to have a dog at last, and was promising she would take good care of Niki.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Dog adoption event in Langley draws a crowd

Leslie Fee, the president of Embrace a Discarded Animal Society, said the non-profit processed 17 adoption applications on the first day of the event Friday.

“We’ve had an amazing turnout,” Fee said.

Embrace a Discarded Animal Society is an adoption shelter based out of Blaine, that brings dogs into Canada for adoption.

It requires all potential adopters must be screened, complete with a home visit.

Fee said the Langley adoptathon will continue at the PetSmart store on the Langley Bypass on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There are also plans for a two-day adoption event at the new PetSmart in Cloverdale next weekend.

Previous story
QUIZ: How Irish are you?

Just Posted

Langley player make triumphant return on winning basketball team

Brett Christensen and his VIU Mariners teammates take CCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship

EXCLUSIVE: Aldergrove Town Centre includes 28-storey tower and community parkade

The open house visualized the transformation of the central site in three distinct phases.

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants edged by Kelowna Rockets in overtime

Final regular season game for Langley-based hockey team

Langley Cup is underway

Hockey event sees four divisions in the Langley Minor Hockey Association battle for top honours

Bookkeeper stole $2.2 million from Langley company

Actual amount might be even higher, prosecution hints

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

B.C. Court of Appeal to hear province’s oil-transport reference case Monday

The case asks if proposed amendments to B.C.’s Environmental Management Act are valid

Ethiopians hold mass funeral ceremony for crash victims

17 empty caskets were draped in the national flag

5 things to know about Boeing’s problems over new airplane

More details have emerged suggesting similarities between the crash in Ethiopia and one earlier in Indonesia

QUIZ: How Irish are you?

Take our St. Patrick’s Day quiz and put your knowledge to the test.

B.C. man’s rare Muramasa sword carries ‘cursed’ backstory

“It really belongs in a museum.”

Extra weeks of parental leave now available across Canada

Parents who share child care duties of newborns, newly adopted children eligible for five to eight more weeks

Firefighters battling smoky blaze in Pitt Meadows

Wooldridge Road closed to the public

B.C. woman wins appeal, gets workers’ comp from crash during commute

She was driving an employer-owned vehicle when she crashed on Hwy 1 in Abbotsford on her way to work

Most Read