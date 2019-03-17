How Nikki the dog found a home at last

Nikki gets acquainted with Duncan Eades. The mixed-breed had been up for adoption before with no luck, but this time, she found a family. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

Nobody wanted Nikki.

The shy 16-month-old mixed-breed dog had been up for adoption at two public events held by the Embrace a Discarded Animal Society at the PetSmart Store in Langley without finding a home.

On her third outing, this Saturday, that all changed.

Karen and Duncan Eades and their daughter Georgia became Nikki’s new family.

“I saw Nikki’s face on the [Embrace] website, and I was in love with her,” Karen said.

Her determination only got stronger after the people at Embrace insisted she had to come down to the adoption event at the PetSmart store before the family would be considered for adoption.

“I think that dogs find you,” Karen said.

“She’s been waiting or us and we’ve been waiting for her.”

Duncan was equally taken with Nikki, thinking with her affectionate disposition, she might have the makings of a therapy dog.

“I work with adults and youth with addiction issues,” he said.

“I think she could help.”

Daughter Georgia was very, very happy to have a dog at last, and was promising she would take good care of Niki.

Leslie Fee, the president of Embrace a Discarded Animal Society, said the non-profit processed 17 adoption applications on the first day of the event Friday.

“We’ve had an amazing turnout,” Fee said.

Embrace a Discarded Animal Society is an adoption shelter based out of Blaine, that brings dogs into Canada for adoption.

It requires all potential adopters must be screened, complete with a home visit.

Fee said the Langley adoptathon will continue at the PetSmart store on the Langley Bypass on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There are also plans for a two-day adoption event at the new PetSmart in Cloverdale next weekend.