How to celebrate family literacy week in Langley

Local outreach group launches initiatives

It’s Family Literacy Week in British Columbia and the Langley Children Committee has launched some initiatives to help families celebrate this year’s theme, ‘Let’s Be Active’.

The annual province-wide campaign recognizes the importance of family literacy. It runs from Jan. 24-31.

“Langley is a great community full of active families and we love the idea of tying health and literacy together. To walk (or roll!) and read outside gives families a great opportunity to enjoy being outdoors.” said Alicia Rempel, literacy outreach coordinator with Langley Children.

To help families get active the local organization has launched two initiatives: StoryWalk kits and a family scavenger hunt.

Kits are available for borrowing free of charge to anyone in the Langley community.

“A StoryWalk is an innovative and delightful way for children – and adults – to enjoy stories in the great outdoors,” Rempel explained.

“Pages from a children’s book are attached to yard signs along a path outdoors. As you stroll down the trail, you’ll go from page to page, enjoying the story along with a walk in nature.”

READ MORE: Kids need media literacy education to match the rise of social networks, says experts

While families participating in the scavenger hunt are encouraged to complete as many activities listed on the worksheet and bring it to any Langley Fraser Valley Regional Library (FVRL) before Saturday, Feb. 20 to receive a free book.

The prize is available to the first 500 children who submit their scavenger hunt sheet to a local FVRL branch.

Other Family Literacy Week 2021 activities include:

• Family Literacy Week photo contest for individuals or classes. Participants can take photos of family literacy activities using “Let’s Be Active!” themes, post on social media with #FLW2021 or #LetsBeActive and be entered to win a prize.

• Family Literacy Week activity sheets posted as free downloads at decoda.ca.

• Family Literacy Week events posted at decoda.ca.

• Read “All About Lit” Family Literacy Week blog posts throughout January.

To learn more about StoryWalk visit langleychildren.com/langleystorywalk, or about the family scavenger hunt visit langleyliteracynetwork.com/langley-family-scavenger-hunt.

