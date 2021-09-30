Huge crowds show up to Langley’s community-based reconciliation day event

People wrote messages on laminated hearts that were attached to wooden crosses at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Bubbles, provided by organizers and blown by children in the crowd, were ethereal symbols of childhood as they floated past crosses to honour the children who died at residential schools. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Wooden crosses have been erected at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum to honour the children who died at Indian residential schools. The public encouraged to mark National Day of Truth and Reconciliation Thursday by wandering the site and learning more about the subject. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Drummers and singers of all ages gathered on Thursday afternoon at the community event to mark the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) The rains stopped as large numbers of people gathered at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum for National Truth and Reconciliation Day. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Drummers and singers of all ages gathered on Thursday afternoon at the community event to mark the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Joanne and Larry Feuer felt it was important to attend the community event on the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Drummers and singers of all ages gathered on Thursday afternoon at the community event to mark the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Bubbles, provided by organizers and were blown by children in the crowd at the community event for National Day of Truth and Reconciliation Sept. 30 in Langley. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Drummers were invited to gather on the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 30 as part of a local event to honour the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation in Langley. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) The rains stopped as large numbers of people gathered at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum for National Truth and Reconciliation Day. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) People could write messages to the deceased children whose remains are at residential schools as part of the Sept. 30 event at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum in Langley. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Bubbles floated on air currents Thursday past hundreds of wooden crosses erected by community members to honour the children who died and were buried in unmarked graves at residential schools.

While Indigenous community members drummed Thursday afternoon as part of a public commemoration of the Sept. 30 National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, children throughout the large crowd at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum blew bubbles, a common childhood toy meant to contrast with the lack of play afforded to children at residential schools.

The public was invited to the arboretum by community members who organized by gathering to give people a chance to pause and reflect.

“Come and participate in a story walk, share with and listen to one another, and think about what our next steps will be individually, and as a community, as we move forward together in a good way towards Reconciliation,” said Cecelia Reekie, one of the organizers and a former Langley School District trustee.

Larry and Joanne Feuer attended to show support to the Indigenous community as it strives to heal from the inter-generational impacts of residential schools.

“We came today because we felt it very important to be here, Larry said. “It’s an important time. We owe it to the Indigenous people to go the extra yard, to make up with we did to them.”

Between 1 and 7 p.m., people were encouraged to walk the arboretum’s paths which are lined with the crosses and signs detailing residential schools in Canada in language appropriate for school-age children.

Each cross is adorned with a solar-powered light that turns on at dusk. As part of the event, people could create designs or write messages on laminated hearts to attach to the crosses.

Earlier this summer, after the discovery of the remains of 215 children at the Kamloops Residential School, the crosses were erected with the clothing of children and a public memorial was held.

Since then, ground penetrating radar has been used at various closed residential schools and Indian hospitals. Official records from the past show 4,120 children died but searches at four schools have revealed more than 1,300 remains and there were 139 residential schools across the country. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 93 recommendations included searches at all the school sites. The last residential school closed in 1997. Over a century, about 150,000 Indigenous children were forced to go to residential schools.

.

