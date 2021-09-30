Huge crowds show up to Langley’s community-based reconciliation day event

Bubbles floated on air currents Thursday past hundreds of wooden crosses erected by community members to honour the children who died and were buried in unmarked graves at residential schools.
While Indigenous community members drummed Thursday afternoon as part of a public commemoration of the Sept. 30 National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, children throughout the large crowd at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum blew bubbles, a common childhood toy meant to contrast with the lack of play afforded to children at residential schools.
The public was invited to the arboretum by community members who organized by gathering to give people a chance to pause and reflect.
“Come and participate in a story walk, share with and listen to one another, and think about what our next steps will be individually, and as a community, as we move forward together in a good way towards Reconciliation,” said Cecelia Reekie, one of the organizers and a former Langley School District trustee.
Larry and Joanne Feuer attended to show support to the Indigenous community as it strives to heal from the inter-generational impacts of residential schools.
“We came today because we felt it very important to be here, Larry said. “It’s an important time. We owe it to the Indigenous people to go the extra yard, to make up with we did to them.”
Between 1 and 7 p.m., people were encouraged to walk the arboretum’s paths which are lined with the crosses and signs detailing residential schools in Canada in language appropriate for school-age children.
Each cross is adorned with a solar-powered light that turns on at dusk. As part of the event, people could create designs or write messages on laminated hearts to attach to the crosses.
Earlier this summer, after the discovery of the remains of 215 children at the Kamloops Residential School, the crosses were erected with the clothing of children and a public memorial was held.
Since then, ground penetrating radar has been used at various closed residential schools and Indian hospitals. Official records from the past show 4,120 children died but searches at four schools have revealed more than 1,300 remains and there were 139 residential schools across the country. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 93 recommendations included searches at all the school sites. The last residential school closed in 1997. Over a century, about 150,000 Indigenous children were forced to go to residential schools.
.
• READ MORE: Canadians’ knowledge of residential schools woefully lacking: experts
• READ MORE: Nanaimo man discusses his experiences as a small child at an ‘Indian hospital’
Have a story tip? Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Indigenous reconcilliationTruth and Reconciliation